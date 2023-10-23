Storm Babet: North Sea oil rig east of Aberdeen loses anchors amid turbulent waves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Storm Babet: North Sea oil rig east of Aberdeen loses anchors amid turbulent waves

The drilling platform Stena Spey lost half its anchors as the storm continued to rage across the country.
By Denny Andonova
23/10/2023, 10:19 am
© Supplied by Stena DrillingIthaca Energy (LON: ITH) confirmed more details about reserves at K2 are in the offing after a “drilling success” at the prospect.
The Stena Spey rig which spudded Ithaca's K2 prospect. Supplied by Stena Drilling

Two rescue helicopters were sent to the aid of oil workers at a North Sea drilling platform after it lost anchors amid Storm Babet’s furious weather.

Coastguard teams were asked to assist crews on Stena Spey at about 6.45am on Saturday.

A spokesman for the company said the severe weather had caused four of the eight anchors to detach from the platform, which is located 146 miles east of Aberdeen.

All 89 crew members have been accounted for, and are said to be keeping well.

A response number has been set up for concerned relatives on 01224 455199.

A spokesman for the company added: “All support services are being co-ordinated through the shore-based incident response team and every possible effort is being made to safeguard risk to personnel at the scene and resolve the situation.”

Storm Babet rocks oil rigs in North Sea

Earlier this week, another oil rig worker shared footage of the raging waves underneath the North Sea platform he and his crew are currently on.

A video shared by Angus Gillies shows the water is almost reaching the bottom of the platform, as the waves continue to crash at its anchors.

Still, he found some humour in the situation, posting on social media: “Going to be getting rocked to sleep tonight!”

Stena Drilling said over the weekend the 45 staff airlifted off the platform are being sent to Aberdeen and then home as work gets underway to stabilise the rig at sea.

A spokesperson for the firm commented: “Plans are in place to return all 45 personnel to Aberdeen today. The incident was due to the severe weather encountered from Storm Babet.

“The remaining 44 personnel who remain onboard the Stena Spey are safe and well.

“All relatives of those involved have been informed.

“Several anchor handling vessels will travel to the location throughout the next 24 hours to begin attaching tow lines to the drilling unit.

“The Stena Spey is safe and the well remains secure.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts