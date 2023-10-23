Storm Babet: North Sea oil rig east of Aberdeen loses anchors amid turbulent waves

Two rescue helicopters were sent to the aid of oil workers at a North Sea drilling platform after it lost anchors amid Storm Babet’s furious weather.

Coastguard teams were asked to assist crews on Stena Spey at about 6.45am on Saturday.

A spokesman for the company said the severe weather had caused four of the eight anchors to detach from the platform, which is located 146 miles east of Aberdeen.

All 89 crew members have been accounted for, and are said to be keeping well.

A response number has been set up for concerned relatives on 01224 455199.

A spokesman for the company added: “All support services are being co-ordinated through the shore-based incident response team and every possible effort is being made to safeguard risk to personnel at the scene and resolve the situation.”

Storm Babet rocks oil rigs in North Sea

Earlier this week, another oil rig worker shared footage of the raging waves underneath the North Sea platform he and his crew are currently on.

A video shared by Angus Gillies shows the water is almost reaching the bottom of the platform, as the waves continue to crash at its anchors.

Still, he found some humour in the situation, posting on social media: “Going to be getting rocked to sleep tonight!”

Stena Drilling said over the weekend the 45 staff airlifted off the platform are being sent to Aberdeen and then home as work gets underway to stabilise the rig at sea.

A spokesperson for the firm commented: “Plans are in place to return all 45 personnel to Aberdeen today. The incident was due to the severe weather encountered from Storm Babet.

“The remaining 44 personnel who remain onboard the Stena Spey are safe and well.

“All relatives of those involved have been informed.

“Several anchor handling vessels will travel to the location throughout the next 24 hours to begin attaching tow lines to the drilling unit.

“The Stena Spey is safe and the well remains secure.”