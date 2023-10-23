TotalEnergies announces partnership in 3GW Attentive Energy wind farm

TotalEnergies will partner with offshore wind developer Corio Generation and electricity producer Rise Light & Power to develop the 3GW Attentive Energy wind farm in the United States.

Located 54 miles from New York State and 42 miles from New Jersey shores, TotalEnergies said the project will provide green electricity for more than a million homes across the two states once completed.

The project is expected to come online by 2028.

TotalEnergies senior vice president for renewables Vincent Stoquart said the company was delighted to bring greener electricity to residents in the two states.

“This partnership reinforces TotalEnergies’ capacity to actively develop its presence in the U.S. renewables space where the Company has a 25 GW portfolio of projects, in operation or development, including 4 GW in offshore wind,” Mr Stoquart said.

© Supplied by TotalEnergies

“We are also happy to contribute, through the Attentive Energy project, to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in New York and New Jersey, and support the U.S. government’s goal to develop 30 GW of offshore wind in the country by 2030.”

Corio and Rise will take a stake of 27.7% and 16.3% respectively in the Attentive Energy project.

Rise will also contribute its assets and interconnection capabilities in New York City to the project.

TotalEnergies, which retains the remaining 56%, received a total cash consideration of $420 million in exchange.

Under the terms of the agreement, TotalEnergies said Rise will manage the project’s interconnection at its Ravenswood Generating Station and begin the retirement of its gas generators.

The project will transform the site into a green energy hub where Attentive Energy will base its operations and maintenance activities.

In February 2022, TotalEnergies secured 100% of the maritime lease for the OCS-A 0538 block at the New York Bight auction.