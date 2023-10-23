TotalEnergies announces partnership in 3GW Attentive Energy wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

TotalEnergies announces partnership in 3GW Attentive Energy wind farm

By Mathew Perry
23/10/2023, 10:20 am
© Supplied by RMIAn offshore wind farm.
An offshore wind farm.

TotalEnergies will partner with offshore wind developer Corio Generation and electricity producer Rise Light & Power to develop the 3GW Attentive Energy wind farm in the United States.

Located 54 miles from New York State and 42 miles from New Jersey shores, TotalEnergies said the project will provide green electricity for more than a million homes across the two states once completed.

The project is expected to come online by 2028.

TotalEnergies senior vice president for renewables Vincent Stoquart said the company was delighted to bring greener electricity to residents in the two states.

“This partnership reinforces TotalEnergies’ capacity to actively develop its presence in the U.S. renewables space where the Company has a 25 GW portfolio of projects, in operation or development, including 4 GW in offshore wind,” Mr Stoquart said.

© Supplied by TotalEnergies
Illustration of TotalEnergies Attentive Energy offshore wind farm.

“We are also happy to contribute, through the Attentive Energy project, to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in New York and New Jersey, and support the U.S. government’s goal to develop 30 GW of offshore wind in the country by 2030.”

Corio and Rise will take a stake of 27.7% and 16.3% respectively in the Attentive Energy project.

Rise will also contribute its assets and interconnection capabilities in New York City to the project.

TotalEnergies, which retains the remaining 56%, received a total cash consideration of $420 million in exchange.

Under the terms of the agreement, TotalEnergies said Rise will manage the project’s interconnection at its Ravenswood Generating Station and begin the retirement of its gas generators.

The project will transform the site into a green energy hub where Attentive Energy will base its operations and maintenance activities.

In February 2022, TotalEnergies secured 100% of the maritime lease for the OCS-A 0538 block at the New York Bight auction.

 

