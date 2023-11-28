Auchincloss ‘most logical successor’ as analysts review ‘undervalued’ BP stock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Auchincloss ‘most logical successor’ as analysts review ‘undervalued’ BP stock

By Andrew Dykes
28/11/2023, 7:25 am Updated: 28/11/2023, 9:12 am
© Supplied by bpbp
BP interim chief executive officer Murray Auchincloss.

Analysts see interim CEO Murray Auchincloss as the logical candidate to steady the BP ship, while the company’s shares remain undervalued in relation to its peers.

Formerly BP’s (LON:BP) finance chief, Mr Auchincloss stepped up to the interim CEO role in September following the sudden resignation of Bernard Looney amid the disclosure of historic relationships with colleagues.

The Canadian executive remains among several potential candidates who could take the helm at the 114-year-old energy giant, but has reportedly won the backing of many shareholders to take the position on permanently.

In a note on Monday, RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria suggested Mr Auchincloss is “likely to be confirmed” as CEO in the coming months and is viewed by the bank as “the most logical successor”.

That is not to say the oil giant is not considering its options; last week Sky News reported that executive search firm Egon Zehnder had been brought in to help identify a replacement.

However Mr Borkhataria suggests an external hire could “add more uncertainty” to the company’s overall strategy, “while also raising questions on board competence.”

“We see the confirmation as important symbolically to show a steady ship. In terms of distributions, the current framework or returning ‘surplus’ cash flow leaves too much guess work for investors,” he added.

“We think BP should outline a CFFO commitment, while also moving to a backward-looking buyback programme, which should help with predictability.”

Notably, BP has not chosen an external candidate for the top job in recent years.

Questioned during the company’s Q3 results as to whether he had already been officially granted the position, Mr Auchincloss demurred and stated that both he and chief financial officer (CFO) Kate Thomson would retain their “interim” titles as the company continued its search.

Meanwhile, internal candidates previously tipped to be in the running include the group’s Norwegian chairman Helge Lund, executive vice president William Lin and the leader of the company’s gas and low-carbon business Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath.

BP’s urgent search for a new CEO: Who’s on the list?

Rating boost in 2024?

Meanwhile analysts found that BP’s share price has lagged peers this year following “two disappointing sets of results” and the departure of Mr Looney, all of which have undermined investor confidence somewhat.

As a result, RBC argues that the BP’s current share price “undervalues the business” – a long-running theme as UK and European-headquartered oil giants continue to trade at significant discounts to their US rivals.

Nevertheless, Mr Borkhataria suggests BP’s trading business performed “exceptionally well”, and despite downward revisions this year finds the group’s expectations similar to peers.

Moreover, it notes the company’s target to boost its credit rating from ‘A-’ and to make progress “in the A range”.

And though it has higher debt than some peers, RBC sees the company’s metrics “at the required level, with room for further improvement” in the coming years.

“We see the upgrade as a when, not if, for the company,” it continues, and positing a potential uptick in “early 2024”.

“With the CEO confirmation due soon, and the credit upgrade seeming imminent, we believe risk-reward is set up more positively.

“With sentiment having turned much more negative recently, we see an attractive opportunity for investors.”

