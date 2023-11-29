Tolmount East production start-up ‘underway’, says Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Tolmount East production start-up ‘underway’, says Harbour

By Ryan Duff
29/11/2023, 7:57 am Updated: 29/11/2023, 8:05 am
© Supplied by Harbour EnergyHarbour Energy Tolmount platform in the North Sea
Harbour's Tolmount platform.

Harbour Energy, the North Sea’s largest producer, has said start-up is “underway ” at its new Tolmount East project.

The firm says that the development is ” increasing future rates from the Tolmount area.”

Production rates from the Tolmount area have increased by one thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd ) from January to September 2023, when compared to the same timeframe the year previous.

Net liquids jumped by 17 kboepd in that same time period in the region, having grown from 1 thousand to 18 thousand barrels.

Harbour Energy has previously stated that Tolmount East is targeting around 53m boe in gas and condensates.

In September Harbour Energy completed drilling at the Tolmount East site, at the time the firm said it was expecting first gas by the end of the year. The firm has drilled the well using the Noble Innovator jackup rig.

Tolmount East is a tie-back to the main Tolmount field, which the company brought online in 2022.

Harbour (LON: HBR) chief executive, Linda Cook, said: “We have continued to maximise the value of our UK oil and gas portfolio and to progress our diversification opportunities in Mexico, Indonesia and CCS while maintaining strong cost control and capital discipline.

“This has enabled significant free cash flow generation and a robust balance sheet, supporting material shareholder returns over and above our base dividend.”

The company also confirmed that Talbot is on track to deliver first oil, through the Harbour operated Judy platform, around the end of 2024.

