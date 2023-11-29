Tolmount East production start-up ‘underway’, says Harbour

Harbour Energy, the North Sea’s largest producer, has said start-up is “underway ” at its new Tolmount East project.

The firm says that the development is ” increasing future rates from the Tolmount area.”

Production rates from the Tolmount area have increased by one thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd ) from January to September 2023, when compared to the same timeframe the year previous.

Net liquids jumped by 17 kboepd in that same time period in the region, having grown from 1 thousand to 18 thousand barrels.

Harbour Energy has previously stated that Tolmount East is targeting around 53m boe in gas and condensates.

In September Harbour Energy completed drilling at the Tolmount East site, at the time the firm said it was expecting first gas by the end of the year. The firm has drilled the well using the Noble Innovator jackup rig.

Tolmount East is a tie-back to the main Tolmount field, which the company brought online in 2022.

Harbour (LON: HBR) chief executive, Linda Cook, said: “We have continued to maximise the value of our UK oil and gas portfolio and to progress our diversification opportunities in Mexico, Indonesia and CCS while maintaining strong cost control and capital discipline.

“This has enabled significant free cash flow generation and a robust balance sheet, supporting material shareholder returns over and above our base dividend.”

The company also confirmed that Talbot is on track to deliver first oil, through the Harbour operated Judy platform, around the end of 2024.