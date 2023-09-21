Harbour Energy completes drilling at Tolmount East site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Harbour Energy completes drilling at Tolmount East site

By Mathew Perry
21/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Harbour EnergyHarbour Energy Tolmount platform in the North Sea
Harbour's Tolmount platform.

Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) has completed drilling of the Tolmount East project ahead of first gas expected later this year.

According to a notice to mariners, the firm has drilled the well using the Noble Innovator jackup rig, with a 500 metre exclusion zone in place.

The notice said Harbour will use the OSV North Sea Atlantic for the installation of subsea infrastructure from September 24 for approximately two weeks.

Tolmount East is a planned tie-back to the main Tolmount field the company brought online in 2022.

Harbour expects to achieve first gas in the project before the end of 2023, having initially forecast a 2024 start date.

The project is targeting around 53m barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in gas and condensates from an area around two miles east of the main field, in water depth of around 50m.

According to an environmental assessment, Harbour expects total gas production from Tolmount East is predicted to peak in 2024 at approximately 2,520 (1,000 m3 per day), before steadily declining over expected field life.

Total condensate production is also predicted to peak in 2024, at 68 tonnes per day, before steadily declining over field life.

Production at the main Tolmount field began in 2022 after repeated delays caused by equipment glitches.

In December 2021, Harbour downgraded its estimate of field reserves at Tolmount, “reflecting drilling results”.

Subsea rock installation at the Tolmount East site is expected to begin from mid October, followed by infield construction works from mid October to early November.

The Tolmount gas field is located in Block 42/28d, in the UK southern North Sea.

It was discovered in 2011 with further appraisal drilling in 2013.

Elsewhere in the North Sea, Harbour is also projecting start up of Talbot, a multi-well tie-back to its Judy platform, for around the end of 2024.

Talbot has recoverable reserves estimated at around 18.1 million boe of light oil with associated gas.

Harbour said it is also appraising the Leverett gas discovery, which could be a tie-back to the Britannia hub.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts