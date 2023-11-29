Dana warned by HSE over training and supervision at Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Dana warned by HSE over training and supervision at Western Isles

By Andrew Dykes
29/11/2023, 12:09 pm Updated: 29/11/2023, 12:45 pm
© Supplied by Ross Creative CommunWestern Isles floating storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. UK North Sea.
Western Isles floating storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. UK North Sea.

Safety inspectors have ordered Dana Petroleum to improve practices on its Western Isles vessel over concerns control room staff are not suitably trained to work unsupervised.

The Dana-operated Western Isles floating production storage and offload (FPSO) currently serves the Harris and Barra oil fields in the northern North Sea, around 100 miles east of Shetland.

Following a recent inspection, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the company was “unable to demonstrate that some of [its] control room operators have achieved the level of competence to work unsupervised in the role” as required by the company’s management documents.

An improvement notice issued to the group said that by failing to comply with its safety case for the asset, Dana was exposed to increased risks to safe and reliable operation and its ability to prevent or respond to emergencies.

A spokesman for the operator said: “Dana Petroleum continues to operate Western Isles within our required manning and competency levels. We are working to provide the HSE with the required evidence to satisfy their concerns.”

The HSE said it had previously written to the company regarding this issue and gave it until 31 January to improve.

The Korean state-backed operator was warned earlier this year over its safety and environmental checks on both its operated FPSOs – Triton and Western Isles – after the HSE took issue with the frequency of internal audits.

It follows a deal struck with licence partner NEO Energy announced earlier this month which would see the latter firm take over the vessel at the end of its tenure in March next year.

NEO says it intends to redeploy the FPSO at the Greater Buchan Area redevelopment.

Dana filed a draft decommissioning programme for the sailaway of the asset at the beginning of 2023 – ending its service at the field eight years earlier than planned – and which has now been approved.

The FPSO will continue to be operated by Dana Petroleum until completion of its contract around the end of March 2024.

NEO has plans for a “relatively modest” work programme to prepare the FPSO for redeployment on Buchan, according to joint project partner Jersey Oil & Gas.

A redevelopment of a former Repsol Sinopec field in the Moray Firth, Buchan is one of the largest pre-FID projects in the UK North Sea, with an estimated 162m barrels of oil equivalent (gross 2C). FEED work on the project is underway, having begun earlier this year.

