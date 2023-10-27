Around 200 Odfjell workers on Equinor and TAQA installations to be balloted on strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Around 200 Odfjell workers on Equinor and TAQA installations to be balloted on strike action

By Energy Reporter
27/10/2023, 4:50 pm Updated: 27/10/2023, 4:51 pm
© Supplied by TAQATaqa's North Cormorant platform.
Taqa's North Cormorant platform.

Around 200 Odfjell Technology (FRA: ND4) offshore workers will be balloted on strike action in a dispute over working rotas and paid annual leave.

Unite Scotland said the dispute involves crews on Equinor’s Mariner unit and TAQA units including Harding, Tern Alpha, East Brae, Brae Alpha and the North Cormorant.

Union members taking part include drillers, electricians, mechanics, and materials controllers.

Unite said the ballot, which opens today, will run for five weeks and on December 7.

Strike action could take place early next year if the ballots are successful.

In a statement, Unite said the dispute centres on “Odfjell’s refusal to reform working rotas and provide paid annual leave”.

Equinor Mariner © Supplied by Equinor
Equinor’s Mariner field.

The drillers currently work a three weeks on and three weeks off roster, which according to Unite leaves them at a disadvantage compared with other offshore workers on Equinor and TAQA assets.

According to Unite, other workers on the assets, including operator staff, caterers and construction staff, are scheduled on a rota of two weeks on and three off.

The union members are seeking the same two on and three off roster, Unite said.

Unite union says refusal to change rota a ‘scandal’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the drillers deserved better conditions.

“Drillers are amongst the hardest working people in the offshore sector,” Ms Graham said.

“They also have to confront some of the most hazardous and dangerous environments, so the Odfjell drillers fully deserve to be paid the same time off as other offshore workers.

“It’s a scandal that Odfjell along with the operators Equinor and TAQA refuse to change their working rotas to put the drillers on the same footing as other workers on the installations.”

unite north sea labour © PA
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham

Unite industrial officer Vic Fraser said the dispute also involves concerns about work and life balance, fatigue and staff turnover.

“Odfjell has recently announced that their annual profits have more than doubled to £6.1m so this really isn’t about money,” Mr Fraser said.

In August, Odfjell Technology reported net profit of NOK 79.4 million for the June quarter.

The dispute comes months after a separate strike by almost 100 offshore workers employed by Odfjell Technology on board two flagship BP assets was averted after a deal was reached in February.

After extensive negotiations, the workers voted to accept a new working rotation and gained an extra three weeks leave, which Unite said was equivalent to around an 11.5% wage rise.

Aberdeen-based Odfjell Technology was spun off from Odfjell Drilling in 2022.

Energy Voice has contacted Odfjell Technology for comment.

