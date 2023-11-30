BREAKING: Ithaca completes acquisition of Shell’s Cambo stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

BREAKING: Ithaca completes acquisition of Shell’s Cambo stake

By Andrew Dykes
30/11/2023, 12:54 pm
© Ithaca Energyithaca shell cambo
Artist impression of the Cambo FPSO.

Ithaca Energy has completed its acquisition of Shell’s remaining 30% stake in the Cambo field, as it now looks to bring in a new venture partner ahead of investment sanction.

Ithaca (LON:ITH) announced a deal to buy out Shell’s (LON:SHEL) stake in the west of Shetland oilfield in September, after the supermajor launched a sales process for its 30% stake earlier this year.

Completion of the acquisition this week takes Ithaca’s ownership to 100% and will provide the company with “control over the progression of the future development”, it said in a statement.

Ithaca said the deal has “minimal near-term cost exposure” and that its consideration will be payable on the either at first oil or the receipt of proceeds from any subsequent sale of a working interest in the licence – whichever arrives soonest.

It also remains subject to Ithaca proceeding with FID and/or the NSTA providing development consent.

Chief executive officer Alan Bruce said: “We are pleased to announce the completion of this acquisition, taking our ownership of Cambo to 100%.

“Following completion, we are now in a stronger position to engage with potential farm-in partners to enable the future progression of the project to Final Investment Decision.

“As the second largest undeveloped oil and gas discovery in the UK, we believe that Cambo has an important role to play in providing critical energy security to the UK, while reducing the UK’s overall emissions intensity.”

Licence deadline looms

Momentum behind the project – the second largest undeveloped oil and gas discovery in UK waters – has been slow moving since Shell announced it would not progress the controversial field in December 2021.

Despite that, executive chairman Gilad Myerson said last week it remains “really mature and is ready for sanctioning.”

Speaking during an analysts call accompanying the company’s Q3 results, Mr Myerson said Ithaca could approve the project on its own, but that this was not its preferred strategy – intending instead to bring in new co-venturers ahead of any FID.

The company says it is already “actively engaging” with potential farm-in partners.

Ithaca now faces a deadline to submit a field development plan (FDP) before the current two-year licence for the field expires on 31 March 2024 – though a potential extension is in the works.

Mr Bruce said last week that all technical work on the FDP had already been completed, with “commercial issues” being the only outstanding component.

“We’re also working with the regular on a potential extension to that milestone around field development approval given the challenges around getting the partnership group aligned. We’ll work on that over the course of the next several months,” he added.

