Harbour Energy expands Noble Intrepid contract for Judy field

The UK’s largest producer of oil and gas, Harbour Energy, has added up to three months to its contract for the oble Intrepid on the Judy field.

Harbour (LON:HBR) has extended the well intervention services for the ultra-harsh environment jackup rig to December next year.

Noble says that there are still options to add up to two months of accommodation services to the contract.

When first reported the deal for the jackup was set to span from December 2023 until September 2024 and came under a $28.5 million contract.

The contract initially contained options to add up to five months of accommodation and well intervention services, comprised of two one-month options for accommodation services at a day rate of $95,000 and one three-month option for well intervention services at $120,000.

Earlier this year, the UK regulator OPRED sanctioned production increases at Judy from the proposed Jocelyn South well (30/7a-RJ) and the Judy North well (30/7a-RK), the latter being a re-drill of the original Judy North development well (30/7a-R1) at the Judy riser platform.

According to the filings, drilling will see an increase in oil production of less than 500 tonnes per day and gas production of less than 500,000 cubic meters per day at the field.

© Supplied by Kami Thomson / DC Th

The Noble Intrepid is currently mobilising for the Harbour Energy contract following a brief stint in Aberdeen’s South Harbour.

The Port of Aberdeen welcomed the 678 ft long vessel into the South Harbour in October.

Built in 2014, the Gusto MSC CJ70 X150 MD jack-up design includes accommodation capacity for up to 150 people.

The Intrepid was the first of legacy Maersk Drilling rigs to be fully repainted in Noble colours, following the two companies’ more than $3bn merger last year.

The Noble Intrepid was the second Noble rig to come to Aberdeen’s South Habour, in May the Noble Innovator departed the Granite City following a three-month stay.