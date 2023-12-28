Norway pension fund blacklists Aramco, other Gulf companies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Norway pension fund blacklists Aramco, other Gulf companies

By Bloomberg
28/12/2023, 11:56 am
© BloombergSignage above the Saudi Aramco booth on day two of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Norway’s largest pensions’ manager divested $15 million from Gulf companies on concerns they may facilitate human rights violations, and decided to exclude Saudi Aramco because of climate risks.

KLP, which oversees $70 billion, blacklisted a dozen companies listed in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait from its investment universe. The divestments mostly reflect an “unacceptable” risk of contributing to human rights abuses, KLP said, with Aramco targeted separately for its negative impact on the environment.

The excluded firms included companies in the real estate sector, where KLP says migrant workers from Africa and Asia have faced discrimination and human rights violations. The pension fund also targeted the telecommunications sector, where it cited the development of artificial intelligence as reinforcing the risk of surveillance and censorship in the region.

“Gulf states remain characterized by authoritarian systems of government that restrict freedom of expression and political rights, including of critics and human rights activists,” said Kiran Aziz, KLP’s head of responsible investment, in a statement.

The stocks which were blacklisted were mixed on Thursday, with some trading higher along with emerging-market peers, while others slipped. Aramco edged lower, tracking an overnight drop in oil.

Foreign investors generally have a smaller exposure to Gulf markets — which comprise just over 7% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index — due to smaller free floats and more recent inclusions to the benchmark.

KLP manages pensions for the public sector, including Norwegian municipalities, and describes itself as a responsible investor that’s willing to divest from companies for environmental, social and governance reasons. In recent years, it has targeted Adani Green Energy Ltd. on concerns the company might have inadvertently helped finance polluting activities via its stake; US-based firms overseeing refugee centers linked to human right violations; and companies tied to Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

KLP’s Aziz said Aramco was excluded primarily because the oil and gas producer’s energy transition plan failed to meet expectations. The pension fund said it has found engaging with companies in the Gulf States to be fruitful, but added that it’s difficult for shareholders to influence Aramco as it’s mostly state-owned.

KLP said the $15 million divestment amount would have been roughly $27 million if its investments more closely matched the index weightings of the stocks.

