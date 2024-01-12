BlackRock strikes for GIP in $12.5bn deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BlackRock strikes for GIP in $12.5bn deal

“Policymakers are only just beginning to implement once-in-a-generation financial incentives for new infrastructure technologies and projects."
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/01/2024, 11:59 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by OrstedThe Hornsea 1 project off the Yorkshire coast
The Hornsea 1 project off the Yorkshire coast

BlackRock has set out a deal to buy Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for around $12.5 billion.

It will pay $3bn in cash, with around $9.48bn in 12 million BlackRock shares. GIP is an investor in a number of infrastructure assets, including a wide array of energy projects around the world.

BlackRock said GIP had more than $100bn in assets under management (AUM). After closing, the investor would have around $150bn AUM.

“Infrastructure is one of the most exciting long-term investment opportunities, as a number of structural shifts re-shape the global economy,” said BlackRock CEO and chairman Laurence Fink. The company expects infrastructure to continue growing in importance. Governments will “prioritize self-sufficiency and security through increased domestic industrial capacity, energy independence, and onshoring or near-shoring of critical sectors,” he said.

“Policymakers are only just beginning to implement once-in-a-generation financial incentives for new infrastructure technologies and projects.”

BlackRock will defer 30% of the total, in stock, for a period of five years. It will pay this out based on performance after closing. BlackRock will fund the $3bn through additional debt. It expects to close the deal in the third quarter of 2024.

GIP chair Bayo Ogunlesi, and four of the company’s founding partners, will lead the new combined infrastructure team. The statement said they would “remain highly committed to clients” and working with BlackRock would “generate even greater opportunities”.

Ogunlesi will also join the BlackRock board at the next scheduled meeting, following the closing of the deal.

Fast innovator

The GIP chair and CEO said private infrastructure investing provided “stable cashflows, less correlated returns, and a hedge against inflation. Global corporates have turned to private infrastructure as a fast innovator and a more commercially agile owner of infrastructure assets that aren’t core to their commercial businesses.”

The new infrastructure team would be the “preeminent, one-stop infrastructure solutions provider for global corporates and the public sector”, Ogunlesi said.

GIP bought into Hornsea 1 in 2018, it continues as a minority owner having sold off some of its equity. It also has a 30% stake in Peel Ports, the UK’s second largest port group. Other UK interests include Yarmouth and Edinburgh Airport.

GIP has interests in renewable energy, midstream projects and LNG production. It has been a major supporter of new US LNG projects, for instance signing up to help finance NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project, in Texas. Under this deal, GIP and other financiers received equity interests of 62.5% of the project’s cash flows.

In 2020, GIP was part of a joint venture investment group that acquired a stake in Adnoc’s gas pipelines unit. BlackRock has also been interested in this space, also participating in Adnoc’s midstream projects and a similar deal with Saudi Aramco. BlackRock appointed Aramco CEO Amin Nasser to its board in July 2023.

GIP also invests in a number of renewable energy units, including Clearway Energy Group, Vena, Atlas and Eolian.

