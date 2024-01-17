Shell’s appeal of landmark climate ruling to begin in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell’s appeal of landmark climate ruling to begin in April

The Shell appeal will be heard in The Netherlands beginning on April 2
By Bloomberg
17/01/2024, 5:16 pm
© Bloombergshell ccs
Signage for Shell Pc at the company's booth during the Gastech Exhibition & Conference in Singapore, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

Shell Plc’s (LON:SHEL) appeal against a landmark ruling that ordered the oil and gas giant to cut its carbon emissions by 45% over the next decade will begin in April.

The London-based oil and gas giant is seeking to reverse what was a watershed moment for the oil industry. A trio of judges in The Hague said Shell must reduce total emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels, equivalent to 740 million tons a year of carbon dioxide. The ruling was not suspended pending the outcome of the appeal and did not prescribe how Shell should slash its emissions.

Shell will face the Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth in court over four days between April 2 and April 12 in a bid to overturn the 2021 ruling, both parties said in response to questions from Bloomberg. Shell has argued that the court’s decision unjustly singled the company out, while Milieudefensie, as the Friends of the Earth arm is called, says it is confident it will win the appeal.

Big Oil green renewables © Bloomberg
The logo of Shell Plc on a oil storage silo, beyond railway tanker wagons at the company’s Pernis refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Immediately after the ruling Shell said it would accelerate its carbon-emission cuts. But since Wael Sawan took over as chief executive officer a year ago the company has directed a greater proportion of its investment into oil and gas. In June, Shell said it would no longer seek to cut oil production by 1% to 2% annually, having achieved its initial output-reduction plan earlier than anticipated.

“The new CEO has backtracked plans to produce less oil and gas and Shell continues to invest in new in oil and gas projects,” said Milieudefensie spokesperson Sjoukje van Oosterhout. The group said it has raised €650,000 ($707,000) through more than 10,000 donations to fight the appeal.

“Shell’s aim is to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. Appealing does not change this,” a company spokesperson said. “However, the judgment is ineffective and even counterproductive to reducing global emissions. There are also aspects that are just not feasible – or even reasonable – to expect Shell, or any single company, to achieve.”

Dutch law allows other interested parties to join some legal proceedings. The appeals court accepted an application from a foundation called Milieu en Mens to participate in the hearings. It argues that the verdict against Shell could result in significantly higher energy prices for individual consumer.

Shell said it will conduct its appeal separately from the group, which didn’t immediately respond to questions from Bloomberg.

