Unite ballots offshore chemists, heating and ventilation engineers for strike action

Unite the Union has announced that it is balloting “over 50” chemists, heating and ventilation engineers from the offshore sector.

The union’s members are seeking a change to their offshore rotas as they strive for a better work-life balance.

This comes less than a week after Unite confirmed three months of strike action on Equinor’s Mariner platform.

More than 100 Odfjell Technology drillers have signed up for the industrial action which will take place from Monday 29 January to Saturday 20 April.

The ballot for the chemists, heating and ventilation engineers under the employ of IES Callenberg and SGS UK Limited is set to come to an end on Friday 22 February.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “These disputes centre on the demand by workers at both companies to have the same holiday and working patterns as onshore shift workers.

“Unite will stand shoulder to shoulder with our offshore members and they have our full support in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The IES Callenberg dispute involves over 40 offshore workers who provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services on offshore platforms operated by BP, TAQA, CNR, Repsol, Serica and CNOOC.

The chemists who work on BP’s Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP and Glen Lyon platforms and are employed by SGS UK Limited are also looking for a change to shift patterns.

The union claims that its IES Callenberg and SGS UK Limited members work 12-hour shifts for three weeks at a time, but they must also conduct any required training during their field breaks.

Vic Fraser, Unite industrial officer, shared that the issue lies with the controversial three weeks on and three weeks off offshore rota.

Unite has raised that its members working in offshore roles are increasingly recording concerns over physical and mental burnout, fatigue, and stress due to staff shortages.

Mr Fraser added: “This situation is unacceptable and it needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency. If not, our members will be forced to take strike action, or they will simply leave the companies.”

IES Callenberg and SGS UK Limited were both asked for comment on the situation.