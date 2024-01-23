Unite ballots offshore chemists, heating and ventilation engineers for strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Unite ballots offshore chemists, heating and ventilation engineers for strike action

By Ryan Duff
23/01/2024, 1:29 pm Updated: 23/01/2024, 3:35 pm
Clair platform
BP's Clair platform.

Unite the Union has announced that it is balloting “over 50” chemists, heating and ventilation engineers from the offshore sector.

The union’s members are seeking a change to their offshore rotas as they strive for a better work-life balance.

This comes less than a week after Unite confirmed three months of strike action on Equinor’s Mariner platform.

More than 100 Odfjell Technology drillers have signed up for the industrial action which will take place from Monday 29 January to Saturday 20 April.

The ballot for the chemists, heating and ventilation engineers under the employ of IES Callenberg and SGS UK Limited is set to come to an end on Friday 22 February.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “These disputes centre on the demand by workers at both companies to have the same holiday and working patterns as onshore shift workers.

“Unite will stand shoulder to shoulder with our offshore members and they have our full support in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The IES Callenberg dispute involves over 40 offshore workers who provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services on offshore platforms operated by BP, TAQA, CNR, Repsol, Serica and CNOOC.

The chemists who work on BP’s Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP and Glen Lyon platforms and are employed by SGS UK Limited are also looking for a change to shift patterns.

The union claims that its IES Callenberg and SGS UK Limited members work 12-hour shifts for three weeks at a time, but they must also conduct any required training during their field breaks.

Vic Fraser, Unite industrial officer, shared that the issue lies with the controversial three weeks on and three weeks off offshore rota.

Unite has raised that its members working in offshore roles are increasingly recording concerns over physical and mental burnout, fatigue, and stress due to staff shortages.

Mr Fraser added: “This situation is unacceptable and it needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency. If not, our members will be forced to take strike action, or they will simply leave the companies.”

IES Callenberg and SGS UK Limited were both asked for comment on the situation.

100 Odfjell Technology drillers threaten to bring Mariner to ‘standstill’ with strikes

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts