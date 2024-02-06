Perenco bids farewell to Benoit, new CEO set for March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perenco bids farewell to Benoit, new CEO set for March

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/02/2024, 3:33 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by PerencoPerenco in Cameroon
Perenco in Cameroon

Perenco has appointed a new CEO, Armel Simondin, to replace Benoît de la Fouchardiere.

Simondin will take the top spot as of March 15. He joined Perenco in 2011, from Total. While at Perenco, he has served first as group drilling manager before becoming the general manager for Perenco Cameroon in 2021.

Perenco chairman François Perrodo said it had been a “long journey” since 2016 when de la Fouchardiere became CEO.

“We successfully steered the company together through challenging times such as the lower Brent price environment and pandemic, to make the Group stronger than ever with an all-time high in 2P reserves, safety records, exploration success and project backlogs, including the flagship Cap Lopez LNG project,” Perrodo said.

“Another chapter starts now with its own challenges. We will never stop to rest on our laurels and we regularly need to reinvent ourselves by injecting new energy.”

The company’s statement noted the company’s development during de la Fouchardiere’s time at the top. Originally, it focused on marginal and mature fields.

Now it has expanded into all the parts of the value chain, from exploration to decommissioning.

The previous CEO is moving to take over at Dixstone, a Perenco affiliate. Netherlands-based Dixstone offers turnkey solutions in marine and ship services, construction and drilling.

Perenco is based in the UK and has gross production of more than 510,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It employs over 7,000 people.

Perenco’s Cap Lopez LNG, in Gabon, could begin producing in 2026.

