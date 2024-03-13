Shell to cut about 20% of jobs in deals team amid push for cost savings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell to cut about 20% of jobs in deals team amid push for cost savings

By Bloomberg
13/03/2024, 1:51 pm
© Supplied by Andrew DykesShell logo above a stand at All-Energy 2023. SEC Glasgow.
Shell (LON: SHEL) will eliminate at least 20% of jobs in its deals team as the company continues to restructure its business units in an effort to reduce costs, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Staff in the division, which has several hundred employees handling mergers and acquisitions for Shell, were told that there would be a significant reduction in headcount, with further details to be communicated in April, the people said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public.

The team is the latest to be affected by job cuts, following similar moves across business units such as low-carbon solutions, chemicals and IT.

“Shell aims to create more value with less emissions by focusing on performance, discipline and simplification across the business,” a spokesperson said.

“Achieving those reductions will require portfolio high grading, new efficiencies and a leaner overall organisation.”

Shell chief executive officer Wael Sawan, who took the job in January last year, has pledged to be “ruthless” in improving performance and boosting investor returns.

The company has pledged to cut operating costs by $2 billion to $3 billion and chief financial officer Sinead Gorman said last month that more than $1 billion of structural savings have already been delivered.

Shell employed 93,000 people in 2022, up from 83,000 a year earlier, according to last year’s annual report.

The company will publish its next annual report with updated figures on Thursday.

