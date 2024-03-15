Pictures: Ocean GreatWhite mega-rig back at Kishorn after BP West of Shetland incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Pictures: Ocean GreatWhite mega-rig back at Kishorn after BP West of Shetland incident

By Ryan Duff
15/03/2024, 2:47 pm Updated: 15/03/2024, 3:05 pm
© Supplied by Sam Bilnerocean greatwhite
The giant rig passing Plockton in Wester Ross on its way to Kishorn.

The Ocean GreatWhite, the world’s largest semisubmersible oil rig, is heading back to Kishorn after an equipment collapse incident in the West of Shetland.

Last month, the rig’s lower marine riser package (LRMP) “unintentionally separated” during a storm and fell to the seabed while it was on a job for BP.

Pictures shared on social media show the giant vessel heading past Plockton on the way to Kishorn, where it has docked multiple times on the way to and from West of Shetland campaigns.

rig incident © Supplied by -
Footage emerged of the ‘equipment incident’ on the Ocean GreatWhite last month.

Kishorn Port Limited has been contacted for comment on the rig’s arrival.

Last week a notice to mariners outlined that the Ocean GreatWhite rig was expected to depart the Schiehallion NW field on Friday 8 March, and will “return to port for a period.”

Diamond Offshore (NYSE: DO) had been carrying out a five-well campaign for BP at Ben Lawers and later the Schiehallion field, around 125 miles west of Shetland – though progress has now been waylaid.

© Supplied by Sam Bilner
The Ocean GreatWhite arriving at Kishorn. Supplied by Sam Bilner.

The firm said it is “investigating the incident to understand the cause of the separation,” while recovery is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars.

According to the recent bulletin update, the rig’s mooring ground chain sections and pennants will remain in place while the rig is away, with no surface buoys in place.

The equipment is situated on the seabed, exposed above the mud line in an upright orientation, according to chief executive Bernie Wolford. The equipment was to be lifted and returned to the rig “in the next weather window.”

In an investor call in late February Diamond chief financial officer Dominic Savarino said the company expects the rig could be off rates for approximately 90 to 100 days.

 

