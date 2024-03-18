INEOS to shift 44 jobs at Grangemouth as it closes ethanol production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

INEOS to shift 44 jobs at Grangemouth as it closes ethanol production

By Ryan Duff
18/03/2024, 3:00 pm Updated: 18/03/2024, 3:14 pm
© Supplied by INEOSIneos Grangemouth site from Inveravon Hill.
Ineos Grangemouth site from Inveravon Hill.

INEOS O&P UK has announced a proposal to shut down ethanol production at its Grangemouth refinery in the first quarter of 2025.

The firm has said that all staff affected are to be redeployed at other parts of its plant if its proposal is approved with the firm launching consultations with its employees and the Trade Union.

There are currently 44 people involved in ethanol production for INEOS at Grangemouth, bringing the firm’s total headcount at the site to almost 1000.

INEOS O&P UK chief executive, Stuart Collings said: “It is never easy to close any plant and we are making this proposal only after a very thorough analysis.

“Beginning consultation now with our colleagues, means that we can begin to plan for redeployment and phase the programme for closure in a structured manner. All ethanol-based employees will be offered an alternative role within our business.”

The firm has said that its ethanol business has been running at a loss for “several years” now, prompting the decision.

INEOS says that it made the decision after a “lengthy review” and comes from dwindling demand for ethanol in Europe and “increasing pressure from imports of ethanol from other regions.”

Crude refinery closure at Grangemouth

In November, the plant’s owner said that it could be looking to close crude refinery at Grangemouth, Scotland’s only remaining site of its type.

This could come into effect as soon as 2025 following an 18-month process to transition to a fuel import terminal.

It was reported that around 400 of some 500 roles at the site could be axed in the process, prompting an outcry from unions and just transition campaigners.

Late last year INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe took aim at UK politicians over what he described as a “total lack” of energy policy, as flows through the Forties pipeline tailed off by 40%.

The Forties Pipeline System (FPS) is one of the main arteries of UK hydrocarbon infrastructure, transporting about 40% of UK North Sea oil and gas to shore and into the INEOS-led refinery complex at Grangemouth.

With a nameplate capacity of over 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), INEOS acquired the 235-mile-long network from BP in a 2017 deal worth around $250 million. At the time flows stood at around 450,000 bpd.

