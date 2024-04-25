Wintershall aims to appoint new leadership following Harbour takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Wintershall aims to appoint new leadership following Harbour takeover

By Ryan Duff
25/04/2024, 10:15 am
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaProposed Wintershall Dea chairman, Stefan Schnell, and deputy chairwoman Larissa Janz.
Proposed Wintershall Dea chairman, Stefan Schnell, and deputy chairwoman Larissa Janz.

Following government approval of Harbour Energy’s $11.2bn takeover of Wintershall Dea, the German energy firm looks to appoint a new chairman.

Late last year the UK’s largest producer of oil and gas signed a deal to acquire Wintershall Dea, which has oil and gas assets in Norway, Germany, Denmark, Argentina, Mexico, Egypt and Libya.

The move came as part of Harbour’s plan to diversify its portfolio after being hit hard by the UK’s energy profits levy.

The two firms are now waiting on regulatory approvals to close the transaction, something Wintershall has said it expects to receive in the final quarter of 2024.

A new chairperson and deputy chairperson will proposed to the Supervisory Board to lead Wintershall Dea following the closing of the transaction with Harbour Energy.

Stefan Schnell who is currently senior vice president of group reporting and performance management at BASF SE, a German-headquartered chemical producer, will be put forward to become chairperson and chief executive of Wintershall Dea.

The business’ current vice president for special projects, Larissa Janz, is set to take up the deputy chairperson (deputy CEO) job following regulatory approval as well.

Dr Hans-Ulrich Engel, chairman of the supervisory board of Wintershall Dea described Stefan Schnell and Larissa Janz as “excellent candidates” for their prospective roles.

The firm’s current chief executive Mario Mehren, alongside chief operating officer and Peterhead native Dawn Summers, and chief financial officer Paul Smith will stay on the Wintershall board until the deal closes and then they will resign.

Dr Hans-Ulrich Engel, chairman of the supervisory board of Wintershall Dea, said: “On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Mario Mehren, Dawn Summers, and Paul Smith already now for their outstanding work and for everything they have achieved for Wintershall Dea in a rather difficult environment in recent years.

“I would particularly like to thank Mario Mehren, who, together with the Management Board, successfully led first Wintershall and then Wintershall Dea for almost 10 years as Chief Executive Officer.”

Why is it taking so long?

One reason it will take Harbour Energy until the end of the year to close its Wintershall Dea acquisition is the sheer number of approvals from governments and regulators.

Harbour is buying the international E&P in an $11.2 billion transaction. This will include $4.15bn in the transfer of Harbour equity to Wintershall Dea’s owners.

As a result, BASF will hold 46.5% in ordinary shares in Harbour, based on its 73% stake in Wintershall Dea. Harbour’s shareholders will have 53.5% of the ordinary shares.

The entry of BASF into Harbour’s ownership opens up the need for UK approval, under the National Security and Investment Act.

Mexico and the European Union will need to clear the deal on anti-trust grounds and In the UK and Germany, there is a requirement for foreign investment approval.

