Balmoral Comtec creating jobs after Rosebank contract win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Balmoral Comtec creating jobs after Rosebank contract win

By Ryan Duff
17/04/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by TeekayRosebank geology
The Knarr FPSO, which will be used for production on the Rosebank project in the West of Shetland.

Balmoral Comtec has secured a multi-million-pound contract on the Rosebank oilfield that will create over 50 jobs in Aberdeen.

The Balmoral Group-owned provider of buoyancy, protection and insulation services business has announced a contract with TechnipFMC to supply more than 600 buoyancy modules for Equinor’s Rosebank project.

The firm will provide engineering, design and manufacture of buoyancy modules from its base in Aberdeen. The modules will be installed on flexible risers and umbilicals.

TechnipFMC was awarded the integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation contract for Equinor’s Rosebank project in 2023.

Gary Yeoman, sales director at Balmoral Comtec, said: “Rosebank signifies an exciting shift for the future of offshore field development in the UK, with its ambitions to be one of the first UK fields powered with renewable electricity.”

Equinor and Ithaca have said that Rosebank is expected to lead to £8.1bn of total direct investment, 78% of which is likely to be in UK-based businesses.

It will also support around 1,600 jobs at the height of construction and 450 UK jobs during the lifetime of the field.

© Supplied by Balmoral Comtec
Gary Yeoman, Sales Director, Balmoral Comtec.

Mr Yeoman added: “We’re delighted that as a result of this project we’re actively recruiting for many roles here in Aberdeen and across the UK.

“While this recruitment effort is driven by our recent award win, the addition of valuable, transferable skills will continue to heighten our expertise and strengthen our position as a leader across offshore sectors in both traditional and renewable energies.”

The Equinor development, 80 miles north-east of Shetland is the largest undeveloped oil field in UK waters.

Equinor has said Rosebank could be producing through to the year 2051 but, due to a process of electrification, its emissions will count for 1.6% of the overall UK offshore sector.

In September TechnipFMC, Odfjell Drilling and Altera Infrastructure all won major contracts for work on the project.

TechnipFMC’s deal was worth an estimated $500m. More than half of the value will be delivered in the UK with “a large portion in Scotland”.

Matthew Toler, UK country manager at TechnipFMC, commented: “Balmoral Comtec is making an important contribution to the success of the Rosebank project through its extensive experience and high-quality solutions.

“Rosebank supports jobs and opportunities for people who want to continue or start a career in the energy industry, as well as helping enable the new opportunities the energy transition presents.”

Recommended for you

Tags