TechnipFMC, Odfjell and Altera win Rosebank contracts

TechnipFMC, Odfjell Drilling and Altera Infrastructure have been big contract winners at the Rosebank oilfield.

Following the announcement that Rosebank had received its much-anticipated approval from the UK Regulator, North Sea Transition Authority, project partner Ithaca Energy has announced a series of major contracts relating to the project.

Energy services firm TechnipFMC won an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI™) contract for subsea production systems, umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

It is worth an estimated $500m. More than half of the value will be delivered in the UK with “a large portion in Scotland”.

Equinor has previously stated that Rosebank is estimated to create £8.1bn of direct investment, of which £6.3bn is likely to be invested in UK-based businesses.

Project management and engineering will be performed out of Aberdeen, and tree systems manufactured in Dunfermline.

Odjfell Drilling has been awarded a rig contract, with an estimated value of $328 million including options, integrated services and other modifications.

The Deepsea Atlantic mobile rig is scheduled to start a seven-well drilling campaign in the second quarter of 2025, and an additional four single well options are included.

Altera has been awarded a bareboat charter and an operations and maintenance contract related to the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO which is set to be deployed for Rosebank on a firm contract for nine years, with options up to a total of 25 years.