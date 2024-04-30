Dolphin Drilling to chase $42.6m payment as its rig moves on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dolphin Drilling to chase $42.6m payment as its rig moves on

By Ryan Duff
30/04/2024, 7:20 am
© Dolphin Drillingi3 energy serenity
The Blackford Dolphin semisub rig.

Aberdeen’s Dolphin Drilling has cancelled a contract with General Hydrocarbons Limited as it expects to lose out on $42.6 million.

The drilling firm signed a contract with General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) in March.

This deal was to cover past due payment amounts and remaining work under the drilling contract with GHL.

Dolphin Drilling writes that its “expected credit loss against sums due from one customer” amounts to USD 42.6 million.”

At the time of its last update on the matter, Dolphin Drilling had received instalments, however, a recent stock market update shows that payments have not been made by GHL in accordance with the contract.

Dolphin Drilling says it “intends to pursue the recovery of sums remaining due by GHL.”

At the time the firm said that upon conclusion of the agreement its Blackford Dolphin rig would depart Nigeria for India.

After explaining that “terms for payment under the agreement with GHL have not been met,” Dolphin Drilling announced that the Blackford Dolphin is setting off for India.

Bjørnar Iversen, chief executive of Dolphin Drilling said in the March update: “It was important for us to find a win / win solution with GHL on the current contract, payment and work scope, and to create a predictable exit for the rig Blackford Dolphin from Nigeria while also ensuring on-time delivery of the unit for our next client in India.”

Last Month Dolphin Drilling was awarded a $154 million drilling contract from Oil India for the Blackford Dolphin semisubmersible drilling rig.

Under the contract, Dolphin Drilling will carry out work with Oil India for “over 14” as it carries out a three wells drilling campaign. The deal also outlines an optional period of seven months.

The work is set to support Oil India’s exploration and development activities. At the time of the deal operations were planned to commence in the second half of 2024.

