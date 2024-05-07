Worley workers walk out at Sullom Voe Terminal.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Worley workers walk out at Sullom Voe Terminal

By Hans Marter
07/05/2024, 10:28 am Updated: 07/05/2024, 3:21 pm
Worley workers walk out at Sullom Voe Terminal.
Pipefitters, riggers and electrical technicians employed at Sullom Voe Terminal (SVT) by Australian company Worley Services are taking part in a 24-hour walkout today.

The industrial dispute, supported by trade unions Unite and GMB, is over a number of concerns raised by the workforce of around 40 including pay and conditions.

These are:

  • The pay offer put forward by Worley has been described as not acceptable by union members, although no details have been provided by either side;
  • Agreements for payments for mobilisation to, and demobilisation from SVT, including refreshment vouchers for delayed travel;
  •  Failure to reach a union recognition agreement.

A spokesperson for the employees said: “In response to these concerns Worley have put forward an offer of settlement in the hope of addressing these concerns however, unfortunately, we understand that this offer settlement has not addressed our workforce’s concerns satisfactorily, and due to this Worley have received official notice of industrial action.”

Worley Services, which has offices in Aberdeen, said: “Worley has been committed to finding a solution to the dispute and as late as yesterday afternoon have made what we believe to be a reasonable offer of settlement, we are willing to continue talks with the unions and we hope to find a solution to the dispute through these discussions.

“The safety, health and well-being of our people continues to remain our top priority.”

A previous approach by Shetland News at the end of April in response to strike days being announced at the terminal, remains unanswered.

A spokesperson for terminal operator EnQuest previously said it would not be commenting on the matter.

The next 24-hour walkout by union members is scheduled for 21 May.

