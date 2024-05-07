Worley workers walk out at Sullom Voe Terminal.

Pipefitters, riggers and electrical technicians employed at Sullom Voe Terminal (SVT) by Australian company Worley Services are taking part in a 24-hour walkout today.

The industrial dispute, supported by trade unions Unite and GMB, is over a number of concerns raised by the workforce of around 40 including pay and conditions.

These are:

The pay offer put forward by Worley has been described as not acceptable by union members, although no details have been provided by either side;

Agreements for payments for mobilisation to, and demobilisation from SVT, including refreshment vouchers for delayed travel;

Failure to reach a union recognition agreement.

A spokesperson for the employees said: “In response to these concerns Worley have put forward an offer of settlement in the hope of addressing these concerns however, unfortunately, we understand that this offer settlement has not addressed our workforce’s concerns satisfactorily, and due to this Worley have received official notice of industrial action.”

Worley Services, which has offices in Aberdeen, said: “Worley has been committed to finding a solution to the dispute and as late as yesterday afternoon have made what we believe to be a reasonable offer of settlement, we are willing to continue talks with the unions and we hope to find a solution to the dispute through these discussions.

“The safety, health and well-being of our people continues to remain our top priority.”

A previous approach by Shetland News at the end of April in response to strike days being announced at the terminal, remains unanswered.

A spokesperson for terminal operator EnQuest previously said it would not be commenting on the matter.

The next 24-hour walkout by union members is scheduled for 21 May.