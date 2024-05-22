‘Too early’ to say how Chevron staff will be affected by UK exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

‘Too early’ to say how Chevron staff will be affected by UK exit

By Ryan Duff
22/05/2024, 7:00 am
© BloombergChevron australia strikes

Following news that US supermajor Chevron has put its UK assets up for sale, the firm has said it is “too early” to comment on how it will affect up to a dozen workers.

Reports surfaced late last week that the US-listed oil giant would be ending its 55-years in the UK North Sea as it sought a buyer for its non-operated stake in the Clair oilfield among other interests.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) said: “A portfolio review has been completed and a decision has been taken, to initiate the process of marketing Chevron’s 19.4% non-operated working interest in the Clair Field and associated assets in the UK North Sea.

“This includes various working interests in the Sullom Voe Terminal, the Ninian Pipeline, and the SIRGE Pipeline.”

However, when asked how a sell off will affect headcount in the UK, Chevron said it is too early to say.

“There is a specialist team, of around 12 people, directly supporting Chevron’s interests in Clair and the associated assets in the UK North Sea,” a spokesperson for the firm told Energy Voice.

“It is too early in the process to predict if and how any employees may be impacted.”

clair south shell
The BP-operated Clair Ridge bridge-linked platforms in the West of Shetland.

The oil firm has said that the sale will not affect operations at the company’s international headquarters in London or its technology centre in Aberdeen.

Chevron previously moved its Aberdeen employees to an office block on the third floor of Marischal Square 2.

The move followed the sale of its UK North Sea business to Ithaca Energy as part of a £1.6bn deal completed in November 2019.

This saw Ithaca take up the lease on Chevron’s former base at Hill of Rubislaw in Aberdeen and retained 450 Chevron employees, including 200 offshore.

A successful sale is not guaranteed for the US supermajor.

Shell’s recent move to offload its stake in the Cambo field, located in the west of Shetland near Clair, ended in the UK supermajor handing over its stake to project partner Ithaca Energy after no buyer was found.

A fresh sales process to find a new buyer for the Shell stake was launched in May 2023, with a clause set out that if no one picked up the share, operator Ithaca would become 100% owner.

In September last year, Ithaca Energy completed its acquisition of Shell’s stake in Cambo.

eni cambo © Ithaca Energy
Artist impression of the Cambo FPSO.

The possibility of not finding a firm willing to take on Chevron’s near 20% stake in Clair is something the US firm is all too aware of.

Chevron added: “The process is expected to take multiple months and may or may not result in a sale.”

Unlike Cambo, Clair is a producing field so presents less risk to a potential buyer.

Cambo was once set to reach FID in 2022 but changes to the UK Government windfall tax and the exit of Shell have thrown a spanner in the works.

However, Ithaca Energy said in March that the planned entry of Italian oil major Eni “de-risks” the Cambo oilfield.

