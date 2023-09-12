Breaking: Shell completes exit of Cambo oilfield as Ithaca Energy buys out stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Breaking: Shell completes exit of Cambo oilfield as Ithaca Energy buys out stake

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
12/09/2023, 7:21 am Updated: 12/09/2023, 8:01 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Ithaca Energyithaca shell cambo
Artist impression of the Cambo FPSO.

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) will buy out Shell’s (LON: SHEL) stake in the Cambo oilfield, becoming the 100% owner of the West of Shetland project.

A fresh sales process to find a new buyer for the Shell stake was launched in May, after the supermajor said it would not progress with the controversial project back in December 2021.

Out of that, it was hoped a new buyer could be found, or that Ithaca would ultimately take the remaining share.

Today, Ithaca announced it will now acquire the stake with “minimal near-term cost exposure,” subject to regulatory approval.

Alan Bruce, CEO of Ithaca Energy, said: “We are pleased to conclude the marketing process with Shell and to take full ownership of the Cambo development. Our primary focus continues to be the delivery of our BUY, BUILD and BOOST strategy, including the future development of Cambo, subject to fiscal conditions.

“We believe that Cambo has an important role to play in providing energy security and economic benefit to the UK, while reducing overall emissions intensity.”

A Shell spokesperson said: “After comprehensive screening of the Cambo development, we concluded at the end of 2021 that we did not wish to move forward with the project at that time.

“Having now agreed the sale of our stake in it, we wish Ithaca every success in developing the field.”

Ithaca cambo shell © Supplied by DCT Media/ Wullie Ma
Ithaca CEO Alan Bruce

Cambo is the second-largest untapped oil and gas discovery in the UK after Rosebank, which Ithaca also holds a stake in.

Both projects are major battle grounds for climate campaigners.

Cambo is estimated to hold up to 800m barrels of oil in-place, with the first phase expected to recover 170m barrels.

The value of the Shell deal has not been announced, but Ithaca said terms are payable on first oil, or receipt of payment to any subsequent farm-down of the stake by Ithaca, and is subject to Ithaca proceeding to a final investment decision and/ or the NSTA regulator providing development consent.

It means Ithaca may decide to pursue a further sale once this deal completes.

Windfall tax and project timeline

Ithaca has been highly critical of the current UK tax regime, saying last month that “there are no windfall profits” left in the industry.

The London-listed independent said the windfall tax had “severely dampened” investment.

Ithaca had at one point hoped to take a final investment decision on Cambo in the first half of 2023, however the firm warned that may be pushed back due to the levy.

It is not clear how this latest sale will impact the FID timeline.

Earlier this week,analysts from Jefferies removed the Cambo and Marigold projects from its core net asset value (NAV) assessment of Ithaca “due to lack of commercial progress.”

 

 

