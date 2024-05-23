Growth in mind as Aker Solutions unveils consultancy rebrand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Growth in mind as Aker Solutions unveils consultancy rebrand

By Ryan Duff
23/05/2024, 7:30 am
© Supplied by EntrKjetel Digre, chief executive of Aker Solutions, and Roddy Macpherson, senior vice president of Entr.
Kjetel Digre, chief executive of Aker Solutions, and Roddy Macpherson, senior vice president of Entr.

Aker Solutions’ consultancy has announced a name change as it laid out plans to double its revenues and headcount by the end of the decade.

Now known as Entr, the firm looks to expand its workforce from 300 to 600 employees globally.

Growth will be driven by increased demand for Aker Solutions’ early-phase offerings and the need to adapt its services for new and existing markets, Entr said.

In the last quarter, Entr has secured more than 170 studies across multiple markets, it explained.

These studies were in areas such as low carbon solutions for oil and gas production, CCUS, hydrogen, offshore wind, electrical transmission, and aquaculture.

Kjetel Digre, chief executive of Aker Solutions, said: “Over the past five years the rapid growth and evolution of new and emerging industries has called for different ways of working and collaborating.

“This has required us to build on our position as a renowned technical front-end engineer to deliver greater value and impact to customers.”

Entr works with operators, developers, governments, and investors to de-risk the commercial, technical, supply chain, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects of energy projects.

The Aker Solutions boss added: “In the current energy landscape, many customers are exploring business models that are new to them, requiring insights on how these models relate to the overall project execution strategy.

“With our strong industrial and project delivery heritage, we have the experience, learnings and data needed to reduce the risk related to the commercial, regulatory, and technical aspects of energy projects, whilst ensuring safety and sustainability.”

Entr’s offerings include due diligence, business case analysis, concept screening, value improvement, conceptual development, technology selection and integration, regulatory processes, total system design, owner’s engineering, and project execution management.

Aker Solutions launched its consultancy business in 2021 and now will act as “a growth engine for Aker Solutions, further accelerating its transformation within the global energy industry,” the firm said.

Roddy Macpherson, senior vice president of Entr, Aker Solutions, said: “With decades of insights gathered from executing landmark projects across the globe, Entr has the knowledge and industry expertise to link the commercial and the technical for maximum business impact.

“From strategy to implementation, we aim to accelerate the development of sustainable, low-carbon solutions, expanding our offer whilst continuing to deliver our renowned front-end engineering services.”

