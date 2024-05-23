Growth in mind as Aker Solutions unveils consultancy rebrand

Aker Solutions’ consultancy has announced a name change as it laid out plans to double its revenues and headcount by the end of the decade.

Now known as Entr, the firm looks to expand its workforce from 300 to 600 employees globally.

Growth will be driven by increased demand for Aker Solutions’ early-phase offerings and the need to adapt its services for new and existing markets, Entr said.

In the last quarter, Entr has secured more than 170 studies across multiple markets, it explained.

These studies were in areas such as low carbon solutions for oil and gas production, CCUS, hydrogen, offshore wind, electrical transmission, and aquaculture.

Kjetel Digre, chief executive of Aker Solutions, said: “Over the past five years the rapid growth and evolution of new and emerging industries has called for different ways of working and collaborating.

“This has required us to build on our position as a renowned technical front-end engineer to deliver greater value and impact to customers.”

Entr works with operators, developers, governments, and investors to de-risk the commercial, technical, supply chain, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects of energy projects.

The Aker Solutions boss added: “In the current energy landscape, many customers are exploring business models that are new to them, requiring insights on how these models relate to the overall project execution strategy.

“With our strong industrial and project delivery heritage, we have the experience, learnings and data needed to reduce the risk related to the commercial, regulatory, and technical aspects of energy projects, whilst ensuring safety and sustainability.”

Entr’s offerings include due diligence, business case analysis, concept screening, value improvement, conceptual development, technology selection and integration, regulatory processes, total system design, owner’s engineering, and project execution management.

Aker Solutions launched its consultancy business in 2021 and now will act as “a growth engine for Aker Solutions, further accelerating its transformation within the global energy industry,” the firm said.

Roddy Macpherson, senior vice president of Entr, Aker Solutions, said: “With decades of insights gathered from executing landmark projects across the globe, Entr has the knowledge and industry expertise to link the commercial and the technical for maximum business impact.

“From strategy to implementation, we aim to accelerate the development of sustainable, low-carbon solutions, expanding our offer whilst continuing to deliver our renowned front-end engineering services.”