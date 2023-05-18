Petrofac JV wins $1.5bn contract for Algeria petrochemical plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Petrofac JV wins $1.5bn contract for Algeria petrochemical plant

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
18/05/2023, 7:39 am Updated: 18/05/2023, 7:41 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© PetrofacPetrofac algeria

A Petrofac (LON: PFC) joint venture with China has won a $1.5bn contract for a petrochemicals plant in Algeria.

Awarded by a subsidiary of Algeria’s state-owned Sonatrach, the award is for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work at the new Arzew Industrial Zone, west of Algiers.

The facility will produce 550,000 tonnes of polypropylene per year – a diverse type of thermoplastic used in areas including the automotive sector and packaging for consumer products.

London-listed Petrofac and its JV partner China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Corporation (HQC) will create two major integrated processing units for propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene production.

Petrofac’s share of the contract is valued at more than $1bn – the firm said this deal is part of $1.5bn opportunities it set out in December as being at the preferred bidder stage.

CEO Tareq Kawash said: “We are proud to be supporting our customer to deliver this strategic project.

“Algeria is a core market for Petrofac and we are committed to supporting the long-term delivery of critical infrastructure as the country plays an increasingly important role as a major energy producer and moves into major petrochemical projects.”

Petrofac has been active in Algeria since 1997.

The award comes amid challenges for the firm during 2022, with issues for the engineering and construction (E&C) division leading to a $310m net loss in 2022.

But EPC has enjoyed success, with Petrofac and Hitachi Energy being awarded a clutch of deals worth around £11bn in March with TenneT for offshore renewables infrastructure in the Dutch sector.

