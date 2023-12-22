Vaalco’s Maxwell tots up miles to keep the ship on course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Vaalco’s Maxwell tots up miles to keep the ship on course

“It helps them, it’s beneficial for both sides,” Maxwell said. “It’s a lot of give and taken. We don’t always have a meeting of minds, but it doesn’t prevent us from sitting down.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/12/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by VaalcoBig platform at dock against sky
Picture shows; Vaalco's Etame infrastructure. Gabon. Supplied by Vaalco Date; Unknown

Vaalco Energy pitches itself as an Africa-focused independent, following its acquisition of Egypt-focused TransGlobe Energy. The strategy has been successful, thus far, although executives have put relationships at the heart of its progress.

Vaalco has its roots in Gabon, where it has worked on the Etame Marin block for many years. Gabon recently underwent a military coup. The new government has taken some steps to rock the boat, including efforts to pre-empt the sale of Assala Energy.

The move into Egypt also poses problems. The North African state faces economic headwinds and has struggled to pay producers for their output in recent times, repeating some of the woes it encountered around a decade ago.

Despite challenges in these two pillars of Vaalco’s strategy, company executives are upbeat – although spending substantial time visiting governments.

Head shot of man with red tie © Supplied by Vaalco
Picture shows; George Maxwell, Vaalco CEO. Supplied by Vaalco Date; Unknown

“Our operating philosophy is that, if there’s an issue, we’ll get on a plane. I’ve been four or five times to Egypt to meet [Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla],” George Maxwell, CEO of Vaalco, told Energy Voice this week. “I’ve met him in Houston, I’ve met him in Cairo. We understand there are issues in the Egyptian economy, we can see that with our Egyptian employees.”

In talks with El Molla, Vaalco has pointed out that when production rises, the majority of the additional barrels go to the government. “It helps them, it’s beneficial for both sides,” Maxwell said. “It’s a lot of give and taken. We don’t always have a meeting of minds, but it doesn’t prevent us from sitting down.”

To Vaalco’s advantage, the company is a smaller player in the Egyptian economy than some of its peers, such as Eni and Apache.

As of the end of the third quarter, Vaalco had reduced amounts receivable in Egypt by $17.7 million, to $18.8mn.

Since acquiring TransGlobe, Vaalco has made a number of improvements to operations. “There’s a clear focus on cash and delivery, we’re impatient on delivery,” Maxwell said. “We knew it had considerable efficiencies that weren’t being realised, on the governmental and contracting side.”

Chasing efficiencies

Vaalco’s overall supply chain management has been a major improvement in addition to HSE progress. Maxwell said the company had improved safety performance in addition to production.

Head shot of man in dark suit © Supplied by Vaalco
Picture shows; Ron Bain, Vaalco CFO. Supplied by Vaalco Date; Unknown

Vaalco CFO Ron Bain noted changes in drilling time in Egypt. Previously, it had taken 35 days from spud to completion, he said. “Now we’re at 15 days on average, while eight days is our record. In a cost inflationary environment its also about making sure equipment is there on time – and that has paid for itself.”

The company carried out a drilling campaign in Egypt this year. “In January, we found the spooling unit hadn’t been ordered,” Maxwell said, while there also were not enough drill bits.

Improving supply chain performance helped the company conclude its drilling campaign in August, rather than the end of the year. “It’s a testament to the people who are there. We’ve invested some money in maintenance, so operations are more than fit for purpose, but we will get that back through a better relationship” with Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. (EGPC), Bain said.

Vaalco has centralised its supply chain management in Houston, which has been crucial to delivering consistency to its disparate operations. “We can’t always point to equipment being lower priced than last year, but we can say there are no delays in delivering,” Maxwell said.

The company has a workover rig in Egypt constantly in action. It is also planning to return to drilling, with a 12-well programme scheduled for June 2024.

Gabon

Vaalco also has plans for work in Gabon, although Maxwell noted this was rig dependent. The company has previously used the Borr Norve jack-up, which is currently with BW Energy.

“We have that rig in our sights”, Maxwell said, although warning that it may go to Cameroon after completing work with BW Energy. “Timing is fluid”, he said.

While the change in government has unnerved some, Maxwell said there had been no impact on Vaalco. The company is the only US based producer in Gabon, he noted, saying as a result it gets “good attention from the State Department”.

Maxwell said that he had held talks with the new government and these had been productive. “We re-emphasised the point that [Etame] is one of the key production assets in Gabon. We welcome any opportunity from the government to further that investment. The change in government is up to the people, but there has been no impact on our operations.”

The CEO was similarly sanguine on union problems. The company is in “constant communication” with ONEP, he said. Vaalco benefits from having a local in office as country manager, he said, in line with the company philosophy. “In any negotiation, you can’t give everything – but you have to be receptive.”

On the growth curve

Vaalco, in addition to its operational philosophy, is also focused on scaling up, as can be seen by the deal for TransGlobe.

Vaalco continues to hold acreage in Canada, that seems initially at odds with its African vision. However, Maxwell said the asset generates cash and is focused on “value creation. A barrel of oil is a barrel of oil. Our business is all about volume. We’ve got working interest production of 24,000 bpd, but we’ve got to get that up to 50,000 bpd.”

Such growth would come from both organic and inorganic moves, the CEO said. Vaalco is in talks with BW Energy on a step-out opportunity in Gabon, which could be an attractive growth step.

“Inorganic growth is the fastest, but it comes at a cost. When we complain about drilling at the top of the cycle, it’s the same with buying flowing barrels,” he said.

Canada, it seems, may stay in, at least for now. But with Africa directly in Vaalco’s sites, it seems the executive team will continue to build up their frequent flyer points.

