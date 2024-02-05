UK calls for Senegal elections certainty, amid civil unrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

UK calls for Senegal elections certainty, amid civil unrest

“We are concerned about the uncertainty created by postponing the Presidential elections,” the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/02/2024, 6:07 pm Updated: 05/02/2024, 6:14 pm
© Supplied by Senegal's presidentiMan dressed in white stands in front of patterned wall, speaking into mic
Picture shows; Senegalese President Macky Sall in 2016. Senegal. Supplied by Senegal's presidential office Date; 18/10/2016

Senegal President Macky Sall has announced a delay to the presidential elections, which were due to take place this month.

The president issued a statement on February 3, raising concerns about the potential conflict between the legislative and judicial powers. Sall has cast the dispute as one between the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court.

It was not clear when a new vote might be held, with the move seemingly opening the way to continue Sall’s rule indefinitely.

Sall held talks with various officials on the need for a “national dialogue to ensure free, transparent and inclusive elections”.

The UK has raised concerns. Describing itself as a “close friend” to Senegal, the UK said it respected the country’s tradition of democracy.

“We are concerned about the uncertainty created by postponing the Presidential elections,” the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said. “We join with ECOWAS in urging the Senegalese authorities to swiftly set a new date for elections, and in encouraging all participants to work together peacefully towards a transparent, inclusive and credible election process.”

FCDO guidance published previously had warned that demonstrations were likely in the run up to elections in Dakar and other cities. The UK ministry warned such protests could turn violent, blocking roads.

There were protests over the weekend, with the authorities arresting a number of people and firing tear gas in Dakar.

Netblocks has reported a drop in internet traffic in Senegal, with the government ordering restrictions in order to preserve public order.

France asked the Senegal authorities to “remove the uncertainties regarding the electoral timetable so that the election can be held as soon as possible and in compliance with the rules of Senegalese democracy”.

Circumstances of delay

ECOWAS also noted Sall’s decision. The group said it was concerned “over the circumstances that have led to the postponement of the elections and appeals to the competent authorities to expedite the various processes in order to set a new date for the elections”.

The vote had been due to take place on February 25. Sall’s term is due to end on April 2.

Sall has said he would not run for a third term, a pledge he reiterated in his weekend statement. Critics of the announcement to delay the Senegal vote described it as a “coup”.

Potential bidders for the presidency include Karim Wade and Ousmane Sonko. The constitutional court blocked Wade from running, citing his dual nationality. The court also rejected Sonko. The police arrested him in 2023. He lost a court case in January, removing him from the electoral rolls.

Sall has backed Senegal Prime Minister Amadou Ba as his successor.

Woodside Energy is due to bring its 100,000 barrel per day Sangomar project around mid-2024 in Senegal. BP is also set to start up the first phase of its offshore LNG project early in the third quarter.

