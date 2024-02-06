UK Government urged to allow more scrutiny of climate plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK Government urged to allow more scrutiny of climate plans

By Bloomberg
06/02/2024, 6:46 am Updated: 06/02/2024, 2:20 pm
UK government climate plans
Vehicles travel along the A13 arterial road against the backdrop of a wind turbine in London, UK, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

Members of Parliament want more say on government plans to achieve emissions cuts in the run-up to 2050, the nation’s legally binding net-zero target date.

“MPs should have the opportunity to scrutinize robustly the policy proposals put forward to meet the government’s climate goals,” Philip Dunne, chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, said in a statement Tuesday. It accompanied a letter to Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho, outlining a plan for more input.

Britain is falling behind on many of the measures identified by the independent Climate Change Committee as critical to meet the nation’s climate goals. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year announced plans to roll back some of the government’s green agenda, including delaying a ban on the sale of new cars that burn petrol or diesel. He also said Parliament should consider how to achieve emissions cuts when it approves trajectories for the curbs.

Dunne’s letter offers to provide that debate, adding scrutiny to the outlooks from the Climate Change Committee and government’s plans. The UK is now considering its carbon budget for the period from 2038-2042.

“The government is not required to explain to Parliament how it proposes to meet carbon budget targets until after the legislation setting the targets has been passed,” Dunne said in his statement. “This ought to change.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said the government is committed to existing climate targets and will review the proposals from the parliamentary committee. It published statistics Tuesday that showed the UK cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% between 1990 and 2022, the first major economy to halve its emissions.

“We will continue to meet out targets but in a pragmatic way that doesn’t clobber extra costs onto hard working families,“ Coutinho said in an emailed statement.

