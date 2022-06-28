Sonatrach scores major Hassi R’Mel addition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Sonatrach scores major Hassi R’Mel addition

Sonatrach has made a significant addition to its reserves at the Hassi R’Mel licence.
By Ed Reed
28/06/2022, 12:42 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Pipes and equipment on a blue sky
Sonatrach

The LD2 Lias carbonate reservoir may hold from 100 to 340 billion cubic metres of gas condensate, the Algerian company said. The find is the largest reserve addition in the last 20 years, it said.

Sonatrach has begun development work to confirm estimated volumes and aims to begin producing in November this year. The company said it intends to reach production of 10 million cubic metres per day.

Hassi R’Mel is the largest gas field in Algeria, with a production target of 180 mcm per day.

Algeria is set to play an increasingly important role in supplying gas to Europe, as an alternative to Russian supplies.

Supply states

Italy has made substantial headway in striking accords with Algiers on additional gas.

Bloomberg quoted Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi on the weekend as saying imports from Algeria had more than doubled, to 64 mcm via pipeline and 4 mcm of LNG. More is expected to come in following weeks.

Furthermore, the news agency reported Italy may avoid energy emergency declarations as a result of the additional Algerian supplies.

Spain also has major pipeline links with Algeria, but political relations are more difficult. Madrid aligned itself with Morocco on the Western Sahara dispute, triggering a protest from Algiers.

This has not disrupted gas supplies via Medgaz. S&P Global Commodity Insights reported that Medgaz flows averaged 22 mcm per day in 2021. In 2022, this increased to 26 mcm.

Given the heightened demand for Algerian gas, tackling leaks should be a priority. Satellite monitoring consultants Kayrros reported major emissions in late May from the Medgaz pipeline, at a rate of 118 tonnes of methane per hour at peak.

Greenpeace’s Unearthed unit has also reported consistent leaks from equipment at Hassi R’Mel. Out of 384 days with good satellite images between 2017 and 2022, it found methane spikes on 188 days.

Stronger demand is certainly paying off for Sonatrach. In 2021, the company reported revenues of $35.4 billion. For 2022, it expects to reach $50bn.

