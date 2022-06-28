Petrofac and Hitachi Energy team up for offshore wind

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Energy services giant Petrofac (LON: PFC) has struck a pact with technology leader Hitachi Energy to support the offshore wind market.

The two companies have entered into a collaboration to provide joint grid integration and associated infrastructure for the rapidly growing sector.

By using the “complementary core technologies and expertise” of both firms, the partnership aims to support the decarbonisation of power systems and deliver clean energy.

It covers high-voltage direct current (HVDC), as well as high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) solutions.

Elie Lahoud, chief operating officer, engineering and construction at Petrofac, said: “Offshore wind plays a crucial role in the transition to clean, affordable energy and we’ve been successfully delivering major projects in the sector for more than a decade now.

“Hitachi Energy is well known for its long track record in providing innovative technologies and solutions across the power grid value chain.

“We look forward to bringing our industry-leading experience and deep domain knowledge together, to benefit our customers and power millions more homes using renewable energy.”

Petrofac has been involved in the renewable energy sector, including offshore wind, for more than a decade.

It has an “extensive track record” in offshore wind, including delivering projects for HVDC and HVAC offshore and onshore substations.

And the London-listed company is expanding its new and renewable energy portfolio further, and recently announced contract awards in support of carbon capture and storage and hydrogen schemes.

Niklas Persson, managing director of Hitachi Energy’s grid integration business, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Petrofac to help meet the growing need for large-scale offshore wind generation and deliver clean renewable electricity to consumers.

“As leaders in our respective fields, this collaboration will create added value for our customers and help accelerate the energy transition.

“Our HVDC and HVAC solutions are key enablers of the transition to a global energy system that is more sustainable, flexible and secure.”