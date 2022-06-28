Petrofac and Hitachi Energy team up for offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Petrofac and Hitachi Energy team up for offshore wind

Energy services giant Petrofac (LON: PFC) has struck a pact with technology leader Hitachi Energy to support the offshore wind market.
By Hamish Penman
28/06/2022, 1:00 pm
Petrofac's offshore wind experience includes work on the HKZ Alpha and Beta platform substations.

The two companies have entered into a collaboration to provide joint grid integration and associated infrastructure for the rapidly growing sector.

By using the “complementary core technologies and expertise” of both firms, the partnership aims to support the decarbonisation of power systems and deliver clean energy.

It covers high-voltage direct current (HVDC), as well as high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) solutions.

Elie Lahoud, chief operating officer, engineering and construction at Petrofac, said: “Offshore wind plays a crucial role in the transition to clean, affordable energy and we’ve been successfully delivering major projects in the sector for more than a decade now.

“Hitachi Energy is well known for its long track record in providing innovative technologies and solutions across the power grid value chain.

“We look forward to bringing our industry-leading experience and deep domain knowledge together, to benefit our customers and power millions more homes using renewable energy.”

Petrofac has been involved in the renewable energy sector, including offshore wind, for more than a decade.

It has an “extensive track record” in offshore wind, including delivering projects for HVDC and HVAC offshore and onshore substations.

And the London-listed company is expanding its new and renewable energy portfolio further,  and recently announced contract awards in support of carbon capture and storage and hydrogen schemes.

Niklas Persson, managing director of Hitachi Energy’s grid integration business, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Petrofac to help meet the growing need for large-scale offshore wind generation and deliver clean renewable electricity to consumers.

“As leaders in our respective fields, this collaboration will create added value for our customers and help accelerate the energy transition.

“Our HVDC and HVAC solutions are key enablers of the transition to a global energy system that is more sustainable, flexible and secure.”

