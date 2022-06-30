Repsol pre-empts Edison sale in Algeria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Repsol pre-empts Edison sale in Algeria

Repsol has exercised its pre-emption rights to buy some of departing Edison’s stake in the Reggane Nord project, in Algeria.
By Ed Reed
30/06/2022, 7:25 pm
In May, Wintershall Dea struck a deal to buy Edison’s 11.25% stake in the licence.

Repsol has now exercised its rights to participate in the deal. Wintershall Dea will now gain 4.5% from Edison, while Repsol will take 6.75%.

Edison said it had struck an amendment to the deal, in line with the joint operating agreement (JOA). The deal continued to value the stake at $100 million. The amendment does not change any other terms.

Reggane Nord began producing in 2017. It has 19 producing wells, with output of 2.8 billion cubic metres per year. The partners on the field sell all the gas to state-owned Sonatrach. The Algerian company also has a 40% stake in the licence.

The deal marks Edison’s exit from the exploration and production business. The company has set out a plan for a major shift towards renewable energy.

Repsol, on the other hand, has made the case for a more balanced perspective. Chairman Antonio Brufau, speaking at the AGM recently, said Europe must focus on energy security and not be beholden to dogma.

“We must ask ourselves whether it is realistic to entrust the recovery from the crisis only to electrification without taking into account the role that natural gas and oil have to play for many years to come,” Brufau said.

Repsol has also made commitments to the energy transition.

