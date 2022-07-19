Afentra doubles down in Angola with INA deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Afentra doubles down in Angola with INA deal

Afentra has struck a second deal in Angola, boosting its stake in Block 3/05, via an agreement with Croatia’s INA.
By Ed Reed
19/07/2022, 9:16 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ANPG AfentraPeople on stage, with one standing at podium
Angola is determined to increase energy production and, judging from the wave of independents signed up to take on Sonangol stakes, seems well positioned. Picture shows; ANPG officials present at the Africa Energies Summit / Afentra COO Ian Cloke. London. Supplied by ANPG Afentra Date; 17/05/2022

Afentra will pay an initial $9 million for the 4% stake in Block 3/05 and $3mn for a 5.33% stake in Block 3/05A. The company struck a deal with Sonangol in April this year for a 20% stake in Block 3/05.

Afentra will owe another $10mn on the extension of the Block 3/05 licence, with up to $6mn due over three years based on oil prices.

Another payment of up to $5mn on Block 3/05A will come due on the successful development of some discoveries and oil prices. The deal has an effective date of September 30, 2021.

CEO Paul McDade said the deal was “strategically attractive” given that it adds more exposure to “proven assets with significant upside”.

Map of blocks offshore Angola © Supplied by Afentra
Picture shows; Block 3/05 and 3/05A. Angola. Supplied by Afentra Date; 19/07/2022

Adding another 4% to its Block 3/05 stake “demonstrates our commitment to both the asset and our plan to work with the operator, Sonangol, to maximise the production and recovery from this material asset for the benefit of all stakeholders”.

After closing both deals, Afentra will have a 24% stake in Block 3/05. The cost works out to around $4 per barrel of 2P reserves, with breakeven costs of $35 per barrel. Total 2P reserves to Afentra will be around 24mn barrels with production of 4,680 bpd.

Block 3/05A has around 300mn barrels of oil in place, with one partially developed discovery and two undeveloped. The company said it could tie these finds back into existing infrastructure on Block 3/05, with the potential for around 10,000 bpd gross production.

Block 3/05 has around 3 billion barrels of oil in place, with eight fields and more than 100 wells.

Forward facing

Afentra expects to fund the INA deal from the same source as the Sonangol deal. Talks are “well advanced”, it said, and will be finalised before readmission. With oil at $75 per barrel, Afentra expects the deal to payback within three years.

The company expects to publish its AIM re-admission document, and resume trading, in the coming weeks. It plans to complete both the INA and Sonangol deals in the second half of this year.

Sonangol has a 30% stake in Block 3/05, Maurel et Prom 20%, Eni 12%, Somoil 10% and Naftagas 4%. Afentra will be the second largest in the block with its 24% stake. The block produced 19,500 bpd in the first half of the year, with Afentra saying it has the potential to reach 30,000 bpd.

Afentra clearly intends to add more deals to its portfolio, following the same model as its Angola transactions.

McDade said the agreements “provide a solid foundation for Afentra’s growth in Angola, and elsewhere within Africa, our geographic focus. They also demonstrate the significant opportunities that exist in the region, for a responsible and ambitious independent like Afentra, that are resulting from the transition that is ongoing in the oil and gas industry in Africa.”

