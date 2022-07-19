Impact aims to raise cash for Venus, teases development option

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Impact aims to raise cash for Venus, teases development option

Impact Oil & Gas has set out an open offer to raise up to $60 million in order to finance its participation in Namibia’s Venus discovery.
By Ed Reed
19/07/2022, 9:43 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Maersk DrillingDrillship with reflection on blue water
The Maersk Voyager

Existing shareholders will be able to acquire four shares for every 33 existing ordinary share they hold. The offer closes on August 4. Shareholders with 93.62% of Impact’s equity have committed to take up their shares.

The cash will go to financing Impact’s share of spending at Block 2913B, offshore Namibia.

TotalEnergies is planning an appraisal well and a re-entry of the Venus-1 find. It will flow test both wells. It expects to begin drilling in the third quarter of this year.

In addition to drilling, the operator will also acquire a 3D seismic survey on Block 2913B and neighbouring Block 2912. The seismic is intended to focus on the western extension of the Venus find.

Keeping pace

“We are excited to be preparing for the appraisal of the world class light oil and associated gas discovery in Venus-1X, expected to commence only seven months after the initial discovery was announced,” said Impact CEO Siraj Ahmed.

“This is remarkable progress that reflects the commitment of the joint venture to accelerate the de-risking and commercialisation of the Venus discovery. We are grateful to our shareholders, who have steadfastly supported Impact through a difficult period in the industry, and are grateful for their continued support in this capital raise.”

The cash from the offering should fund Impact through to early 2023, it said. The cash should be enough for the “majority” of the appraisal programme, it said.

Total has a 40% stake in Venus, while QatarEnergy (QE) has 30%, Impact 20% and Namcor 10%.

Impact noted that the operator had drilled the well to a depth of 6,296 metres with the Maersk Voyager drillship. It found a high quality, light oil-bearing sandstone reservoir of Lower Cretaceous age, with 84 metres of net oil pay.

Should the appraisal work be successful, Impact said the plan could move ahead with an early development programme.

