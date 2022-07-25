Eni, Sonatrach score more Algerian discoveries

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Eni has made another discovery in the Berkine North Basin, in Algeria, and it plans to fast track into production via existing facilities.

Eni drilled the Rhourde Oulad Djemaa Ouest-1 (RODW-1) well on the Sif Fatima II licence, the third of the exploration programme. The well produced 1,300 barrels per day of oil during test and around 2 million cubic feet per day of gas. It found hydrocarbons in the Triassic sandstones of the Tagi reservoir.

The Italian company drilled the HDLE well earlier in the same programme. It found around 140 million barrels of oil in place and tested the well at 7,000 bpd and 5 mmcf per day.

It subsequently appraised this discovery with the HDLS-1 well in the Sif Fatima II. Eni has said it intends to begin production at the HDLE find in the third quarter of this year.

The company did not disclose when it planned to bring the RODW-1 discovery into production. It aims to produce via the Bir Rebaa North (BRN) and Rhourde Oulad Djemma (ROD) facilities.

The wells are part of a five-well campaign in the Berkine North Basin.

Eni and Sonatrach hold the two licences, with 49% and 51% respectively.

Sonatrach, meanwhile, said it had also made two other discoveries of gas on its own. It has drilled the IEKSW-1 well in the Illizi Basin, which flowed at a peak rate of 300,000 cubic metres per day of gas.

It made the second discovery at TAMZ-3 well, but did not provide flow test results beyond describing it as significant.