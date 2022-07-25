Eni, Sonatrach score more Algerian discoveries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Eni, Sonatrach score more Algerian discoveries

Eni has made another discovery in the Berkine North Basin, in Algeria, and it plans to fast track into production via existing facilities.
By Ed Reed
25/07/2022, 4:23 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EniRig on sand under a blue sky with wispy clouds
Eni has made another discovery in the Berkine North Basin, in Algeria, and it plans to fast track into production via existing facilities. Picture shows; A rig in the Algerian desert. Algeria. Supplied by Eni Date; Unknown

Eni has made another discovery in the Berkine North Basin, in Algeria, and it plans to fast track into production via existing facilities.

Eni drilled the Rhourde Oulad Djemaa Ouest-1 (RODW-1) well on the Sif Fatima II licence, the third of the exploration programme. The well produced 1,300 barrels per day of oil during test and around 2 million cubic feet per day of gas. It found hydrocarbons in the Triassic sandstones of the Tagi reservoir.

The Italian company drilled the HDLE well earlier in the same programme. It found around 140 million barrels of oil in place and tested the well at 7,000 bpd and 5 mmcf per day.

It subsequently appraised this discovery with the HDLS-1 well in the Sif Fatima II. Eni has said it intends to begin production at the HDLE find in the third quarter of this year.

The company did not disclose when it planned to bring the RODW-1 discovery into production. It aims to produce via the Bir Rebaa North (BRN) and Rhourde Oulad Djemma (ROD) facilities.

The wells are part of a five-well campaign in the Berkine North Basin.

Eni and Sonatrach hold the two licences, with 49% and 51% respectively.

Sonatrach, meanwhile, said it had also made two other discoveries of gas on its own. It has drilled the IEKSW-1 well in the Illizi Basin, which flowed at a peak rate of 300,000 cubic metres per day of gas.

It made the second discovery at TAMZ-3 well, but did not provide flow test results beyond describing it as significant.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts