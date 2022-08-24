Sonatrach scores with Sbaa find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Sonatrach scores with Sbaa find

Sonatrach has made an oil discovery in the Sbaa region, its first in the area for 28 years.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/08/2022, 2:08 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SonatrachMan in blue next to red well equipment
Sonatrach has made an oil discovery in the Sbaa region, its first in the area for 28 years. Picture shows; Drilling in the Sbaa area. Algeria. Supplied by Sonatrach Date; 24/08/2022

Sonatrach has made an oil discovery in the Sbaa region, its first in the area for 28 years.

The Hassi Illatou Est-1 (LTE-1) well is 6 km from the Hassi Illatou treatment centre. Sonatrach gave a preliminary estimate of 48-150 million barrels at the find.

The Algerian company said the discovery was a positive one to continue exploration in the Sbaa region. Supply from the finds can go to supply the Adrar refinery.

Sonatrach drilled the Foukroun-1 well in Sbaa in 1994. A number of gas finds have been made in the Sbaa Basin, including the Touat development.

Sonatrach made a number of oil discoveries in Sbaa between 1980 and 1994. China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC) entered in 2003 and began producing in 2007, to the small-scale Adrar plant.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts