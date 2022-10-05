Aberdeen’s Dolphin Drilling secures contract in Nigeria worth £84m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Aberdeen’s Dolphin Drilling secures contract in Nigeria worth £84m

Aberdeen-headquartered Dolphin Drilling has bagged a yearlong contract worth $96 million (£84m) for work offshore Africa.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
05/10/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Dolphin DrillingDolphin Drilling Pemex
Blackford Dolphin

Aberdeen-headquartered Dolphin Drilling has bagged a yearlong contract worth $96 million (£84m) for work offshore Africa.

Nigeria based firm General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) picked the contractor’s Blackford Dolphin rig to carry out its drilling scope.

Work is expected to kick off in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Blackford recently completed work in the Gulf of Mexico for state-owned oil firm Pemex.

It will now mobilise to Las Palmas for a special periodic survey prior to commencing operations in Nigeria.

Bjornar Iversen, chief executive at Dolphin Drilling (NTOC: DDRIL) said: “We are proud to announce the final award of the Blackford Dolphin contract, proving our position in the niche moored semisubmersible market.

© Supplied by Fredrik Helliesen/Do
Bjornar Iversen, Dolphin Drilling chief executive.

“Dolphin Drilling has attractive assets, a strong team and a solid platform to leverage on the favourable market development with improved rates.

“The contract for Blackford Dolphin underlines the potential of the company and its assets, and we believe Dolphin Drilling will capitalise on the continued expected tight rig market for the rest of the fleet.”

All systems go for Dolphin

Having recently announced its activation on the Euronext N-OTC list in Norway – after a three year absence from the capital markets – Dolphin Drilling expects to be listed on Euronext Growth Oslo later this month.

In addition to the Blackford, the company also owns and operates the Bideford Dolphin and Borgland Dolphin rigs.

It is planning to bring the latter across the North Sea from Norway to support the UK’s energy security push.

© Supplied by Fredrik Helliesen/Do
The Borgland Dolphin

Industry regulator the North Sea Transition Authority will open a new offshore licensing round imminently, with the aim of securing more oil and gas supplies.

Energy costs across Europe have climbed severely in the last year due to continent-wide shortages, amplified by economic sanctions imposed against Russia.

It means offshore oil and gas drilling is enjoying a comeback, and a touted supercycle in rig day rates has arrived.

In an interview with Energy Voice in August, Mr Iversen said: “Basic rates for rigs are going up, contracts are longer and high spec rates are going up, all because of a lack of assets. The UK market will move summer 2023, followed by Norway the following year.

“There will not be enough rigs in the North Sea to do the work, and we see a supercycle coming that will last for, potentially, up to seven years.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts