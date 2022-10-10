Eni starts up fast-track Berkine fields with Sonatrach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Eni starts up fast-track Berkine fields with Sonatrach

Eni has started production at two gas fields in its Berkine Sud contract in Algeria.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/10/2022, 5:04 pm
© Supplied by EniTwo men sign documents at a table
Eni has started production at two gas fields in its Berkine Sud contract in Algeria. Picture shows; Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and his Sonatrach counterpart Toufik Hakkar. Algiers. Supplied by Eni Date; 15/12/2021

Eni has started production at two gas fields in its Berkine Sud contract in Algeria.

The Italian company said it would add the new production to its Berkine Nord contract and then into the European market.

It has started the two fields just six months after agreeing the contract. The new licence is the first to begin producing under the new hydrocarbon law, 19-13.

Eni and Sonatrach are producing 1 million cubic metres per day from Berkine Sud and around 4,000 barrels per day of associated liquids. It aims to increase this to 2 mcm per day by the end of the year, which will help the Menzel Ledjmet East (MLE) facility reach capacity of 11 mcm per day.

Sonatrach and Eni signed the Berkine Basin licence in December 2021. It covers 7,880 square km in the south of the basin. Eni has said the work involves a $1.4 billion investment.

Speaking at the time, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said the deal committed the two sides to “accelerated project development”. He also noted decarbonisation objectives.

The Italian company recently struck a deal to buy BP’s interests in Algeria, at In Amenas and In Salah. In late 2021, Eni was producing 95,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Algeria and it expects to increase this to more than 120,000 boepd in 2023.

Sonatrach announced the completion of gas price renegotiations with Spain’s Naturgy last week. The contract covers deliveries via the Medgaz pipeline.

The two did not disclose the new pricing conditions. Sonatrach described it as a revision in light of market developments and that the contracts were balanced on a “win-win basis”.

Sonatrach has also recently signed amended contracts with Enel.

