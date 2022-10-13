Scirocco beats out rebel shareholders, sticks to transition strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Scirocco beats out rebel shareholders, sticks to transition strategy

Scirocco Energy has triumphed over shareholders seeking a rethink on the company’s direction and its sale of its Tanzanian asset.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/10/2022, 3:42 pm Updated: 13/10/2022, 3:43 pm
© Supplied by TPDCPipelines and facilities under the sun
Picture shows; Tanzanian infrastructure. Tanzania. Supplied by TPDC Date; Unknown

Scirocco Energy has triumphed over shareholders seeking a rethink on the company’s direction and its sale of its Tanzanian asset.

The company held a general meeting today, with five resolutions up for a vote. Scirocco advised shareholders to vote against them and 61.3% backed the company’s call, while 38.7% voted for the resolutions.

Scirocco non-executive chairman Alastair Ferguson said the vote demonstrated that most shareholders backed the board’s strategy.

“That said, we regret the lack of strategic alignment with certain shareholders and will continue to make every effort to engage constructively with them going forward,” he said. “This meeting has given the Board a greater understanding of their issues and we commit to working more intently to address them in order to draw a line under these matters.”

Scirocco, he said, expects to realise value from its plans in the long term with a “proven, low-risk strategy”. Demonstration of the company’s plans came this morning, with Scirocco providing an update on an anaerobic digestion plant in Northern Ireland.

Scirocco set out an energy transition plan in 2020 in order to drive returns for shareholders.

The resolutions criticised the way in which the pivot had played out. Investing in anaerobic digestion plants has failed to convince the market, with “poor share price and also the poor returns to date, complex ownership structure and high fees involved”.

Rather, the dissident shareholders said, Scirocco should invest in “more established medium size enterprises which demonstrate clear income generation and return to shareholders”.

Ruvuma sale

Criticism of the move into the European energy transition space also matched with complaints about the exit from the Ruvuma asset.

Wentworth Resources agreed to buy Scirocco’s stake in June this year, for $16 million. ARA Petroleum Tanzania (APT), in August, then said it would pre-empt the sale, but on the same terms.

One of the resolutions called for Scirocco’s directors to provide an audit trail of revenue from 2018. It also questioned the need for external funding around Ruvuma.

Scirocco said funding from Prolific Basins was essential to maintain its Ruvuma interest until the sale was completed.

APT has provided $1.6 million to Scirocco as a loan for the Ruvuma asset. The companies hope to complete the deal by December 31. Given this payment, Scirocco has begun paying down Prolific Basins in a way that should avoid any share dilution.

Another of the resolutions criticised Scirocco’s use of Gneiss Energy.

