Activist arrests mar spud of Uganda’s first production well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Activist arrests mar spud of Uganda’s first production well

“I told [the European Parliament] to go to hell!” Museveni said. “But I didn’t hear the French government making any trouble.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/01/2023, 3:52 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by UNOCUganda has begun drilling on its Kingfisher field. Picture shows; Museveni attends the launch of work at the Kingfisher field. Uganda. Supplied by UNOC Date; 24/01/2023
Uganda has begun drilling on its Kingfisher field. Picture shows; Museveni attends the launch of work at the Kingfisher field. Uganda. Supplied by UNOC Date; 24/01/2023

President Yoweri Museveni attended the launch of drilling in Uganda’s west today, but a crackdown on anti-pipeline activists in Kampala struck a difficult note.

Museveni expressed gratitude to the governments of China and France, which have both been supportive of Uganda’s plans.

Man in white sits in chair with hat on table © Supplied by CNOOC Uganda livestr
Picture shows; President Museveni. Western Uganda. Supplied by CNOOC Uganda livestream Date; 24/01/2023

This is in contrast with the European Parliament, which passed a resolution opposing the oil developments on the basis that they infringed human rights. “I told [the European Parliament] to go to hell!” Museveni said. “But I didn’t hear the French government making any trouble.”

Heritage Oil and Tullow Oil made the initial discoveries in Uganda, before selling out to TotalEnergies and CNOOC Ltd.

People in masks, one with scissors cutting ribbon © Supplied by UNOC
Picture shows; Museveni attends the launch of work at the Kingfisher field. Uganda. Supplied by UNOC Date; 24/01/2023

Uganda has a number of plans to produce power, he said. “We’re going to use wind power, solar power, hydropower but we will also use oil.” Even when oil is no longer needed for transportation or power, he said, “petroleum is needed for other products”.

The East African state has plans for more oil developments. Only 40% of the Albertine Graben has been explored, Museveni said. “We are going to look for more oil, we will end up with much more.”

Takeoff

CNOOC is the operator of the Kingfisher field, with China Oilfield Services Ltd (COSL) having provided the rig.

The LR8001 rig is the “strongest in the country”, said Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) executive director Ernest Rubondo. It consumes around 6 MW of power, he said, equivalent to the consumption of Hoima.

Rubondo, talking at the spud ceremony, said Kingfisher had 560 million barrels in total, of which the operator would produce 33% over 20-25 years. It will reach peak production of 40,000 barrels per day for five years, with more barrels coming from three fields in the Kaisa-Tonya area.

CNOOC plans to drill 31 wells on the field, of which four wells – the initial exploration and appraisal wells – it will convert to act as producers.

The companies will invest $2 billion in Kingfisher over the next three years, to the start of production. Over the 20 years of production, it will require another $1.5bn on operations and maintenance. Production costs at the field will be around $22 per barrel, with Rubondo saying the field would be viable with prices as low as $35.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa said Tanzania was preparing to issue a licence for the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). Uganda issued its licence for EACOP construction last week.

Activist crackdown

At the same time as the ceremony was being held at Kingfisher, the police in Kampala were disrupting a panel discussion on EACOP.

Police officers standing on a red dust road © Supplied by Kizza Besigye
Picture shows; Ugandan police outside a hotel in Kampala. Kampala. Supplied by Kizza Besigye Date; 24/01/2023

AIFE Uganda held an event at a hotel in Kampala on the pipeline plan. This morning, police blocked people from attending the event, including Kizza Besigye, a long-time opponent of Museveni.

The police “started harassing, arresting and stopping participants and well wishers from entering the venue”, the NGO said.

The police arrested another campaigner against EACOP, Barigye Bob, outside the hotel. AIFE demanded that the police and military respect the rights of people to protest against EACOP and that the official be freed immediately.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts