Africa Oil marks new country entry with eye on infrastructure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Africa Oil marks new country entry with eye on infrastructure

Africa Oil said the block contains a number of gas-prone prospects in water depths of less than 80 metres. Crucially, it is close to existing infrastructure, including the Alba gas field and the Punta Europa LNG plant.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/02/2023, 7:46 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Big yellow tanks under a gloomy sky

Africa Oil has struck a deal to enter Equatorial Guinea as it targets “low-cost, infrastructure-led exploration”.

The move comes as a demonstration of trust in the new oil minister of the West African state. The government recently installed Antonio Oburu Ondo as the new oil minister, replacing Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima.

Africa Oil said this morning that it had signed production-sharing contracts (PSCs) for EG-18 and EG-31. It will have an 80% stake in each of these blocks, while Gepetrol will hold the remaining 20%. The state-owned entity will also have an option to acquire another 15% in each block.

During the initial exploration period, Africa Oil has a minimum work commitment of $7 million in total, with no drilling requirements.

Africa Oil president and CEO Keith Hill welcomed the deal for the two blocks.

“While we continue our primary focus on cash flowing production assets in order to underpin sustainable shareholder distributions, we still look to add exploration blocks with attractive fiscal terms in advantaged areas where discoveries can be quickly appraised and brought on stream.”

Opportunity set

EG-31 offers “potential for low-risk gas prospects that are in a proven petroleum province with infrastructure and ullage for significant additional volumes of gas”, he said.

Africa Oil said the block contains a number of gas-prone prospects in water depths of less than 80 metres. Crucially, it is close to existing infrastructure, including the Alba gas field and the Punta Europa LNG plant.

In EG-18, Hill said there was a large turbidite fan. The opportunity has similarities to “some of our large discoveries in Namibia and South Africa”, he said.

“These blocks offer high-impact value upside for our shareholders at relatively low cost, and we look forward to continued collaboration with the government of Equatorial Guinea to explore and develop its natural resources”.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts