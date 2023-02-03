Gepetrol head takes over ministry, with Obiang Lima out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Gepetrol head takes over ministry, with Obiang Lima out

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/02/2023, 1:19 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
FPSO Serpentina, offshore Equatorial Guinea
A reshuffle of the cabinet in Equatorial Guinea has seen Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima move away from the oil portfolio, replaced by head of Gepetrol Antonio Oburu Ondo.

Obiang Lima will now serve as Minister of Planning and Economic Diversification.

Presidential Decree 47 set out the new responsibilities, including appointing Oburu to the role of Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons.

OPEC appointed Obiang Lima president for 2023. He is also the head of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). For now, he continues to hold both those positions.

The minister was keen to bang the drum for the African oil and gas industry, recently talking of the continent’s need for more investment – and local content – at an event in London.

Man with glasses looks off to the left
Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima

NJ Ayuk, head of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), said Obiang Lima’s move marked “a new era of investment” for Equatorial Guinea. The planning and economic diversification ministry is new.

Oburu “has a long history as someone who understands the industry, and as such, he will help keep the market stable and continue working on attracting the necessary hydrocarbon-focused investments into the country, building on the progress that has already been achieved in Equatorial Guinea,” said Ayuk.

Equatorial Guinea held an election in November 2022. The government resigned at the end of January, paving the way for the reshuffle.

Manuela Roka Botey took over as prime minister, the first woman to hold the role, replacing Francisco Pascual Obama Asue.

Shifting sands

Oburu is married to former R&B singer Candida Okomo Nsue Mensa, the niece of First Lady Constancia Mangue Nsue de Obiang. The first lady is the mother of Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue – sometimes known as Teodorin.

Former oil minister Obiang Lima is the son of the president’s second wife.

Teodorin has increased his international visibility recently. Most analysis believe he will become the next president of Equatorial Guinea. The vice president also attended a refinery deal signing with Oburu – with Obiang Lima absent.

It is not clear what the impact on the oil sector will be. OCCRP and others have linked Oburu to seemingly corrupt payments. However, more political support from the vice presidency may allow developments to accelerate.

