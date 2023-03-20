Lukoil sees room for more in Congo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Lukoil sees room for more in Congo

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/03/2023, 9:59 am Updated: 20/03/2023, 10:04 am
© Supplied by EniPlatform in the middle of the sea
Picture shows; Eni's Nene Marine field, offshore Congo Brazzaville. Congo Brazzaville. Supplied by Eni Date; Unknown

Lukoil has plans to invest more – and produce more – in Congo Brazzaville, following high-level talks with Congolese officials.

Lukoil vice president Ivan Romanovsky said production at the Marine XII licence could grow from 1 million tonnes per year of oil to 1.7mn tpy. The official was talking to Russian news agencies last week.

Gas volumes will also grow, he said. It is currently producing 1.5 billion cubic metres per year and this will grow to 5.5 bcm “at the next development stage” Tass reported the manager as saying.

The Russian company has invested $955 million in Marine XII thus far. “We plan to invest $1 billion more. Total investments in the Marine XII will amount to $1.96bn,” he said.

Romanovsky was talking after a meeting with Congolese Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua.

Eni is the operator of the licence. It bought the Tango floating LNG (FLNG) unit in August 2022, which it said it expected would start producing at Marine XII in 2023.

Romanovsky told Russian media that the facility would begin producing in December this year.

Eni has also contracted a second FLNG unit, from Wison Heavy Industry, for the licence. The second unit should bring liquefaction capacity to 3 million tpy in 2025.

Interfax quoted Romanovsky as saying the company had plans for more in the country. “First of all, we are interested in projects where Lukoil could act as operator. We have discussed a number of such opportunities today,” he said.

Lukoil and Eni have submitted a joint bid for two blocks, Marine 24 and 31, other news agencies reported. The Congolese governments has accepted a joint application for operatorship, he said.

The Russian company expects to have a 43% stake, Romanovsky continued, under a production-sharing agreement (PSA).

Picking up Pecan

Romanovsky also discussed the company’s plans in Ghana. The plan of development is due to be delivered to the government by April 14, Interfax said.

The companies will then reach a final investment decision (FID) in October or November, assuming no regulatory challenges. Ghana has objected to previous plans for being overly expansive.

Lukoil has faced some questions around its involvement in the project. However, Romanovsky said the company expected to continue holding its interest.

Pipeline plans

Russia’s Ambassador to Congo Brazzaville Georgy Chepik set out plans for the construction of an oil products pipeline last week. Chepik, talking to local reporters, said the Congolese pipeline would connect Pointe Noire and Brazzaville, running via Lutete and Maloukou-Tréchot.

“This agreement is expected to be signed before the Russia-Africa summit and a joint venture will probably be created that will already handle practical issues, and a concession agreement will be signed,” Chepik was reported as saying by Interfax. The summit is due to be held in July this year.

Chepik was quoted as saying Russia’s ZNGS-Prometey was interested in participating in the project.

