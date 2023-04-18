NSTA awards Morecambe storage licence to dCarbonX

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

NSTA awards Morecambe storage licence to dCarbonX

By Andrew Dykes
18/04/2023, 11:14 am
The Bains field was tied back to the South Morecambe platform
The Bains field was tied back to the South Morecambe platform

Subsurface storage start-up dCarbonX has secured a gas storage licence for the depleted Bains field off the west coast of England.

Regulator North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) announced on Tuesday that it had offered the firm a 10-year licence to store gas in the Bains field, which lies east of the Morecambe fields in the East Irish Sea.

Based in London and Dublin, dCarbonX is looking to build a portfolio of “energy transition assets” in Ireland and the UK with a focus on hydrogen storage and carbon capture and sequestration (CCS).

It currently plans to develop Bains for gas storage through the drilling of new wells, with a view to developing sufficient storage capacity for three to four days’ worth of UK supply.

Further regulatory approvals are required before any gas storage operations can commence, NSTA noted, but said first injection could come as soon as 2028.

dCarbonX has been approached for comment.

The field is named after John Bains, who discovered gas in Morecambe Bay in 1972. Located around 17 miles west of Blackpool, it started production in 2002 with output totalling more than 46 billion cubic feet over its lifetime.

Formerly tied back to Spirit Energy’s South Morecambe platform, the field was shuttered for decommissioning in 2018.

It comes amid ongoing pressure for the UK to shore up its storage capacity in the wake of soaring gas prices.

The Rough facility on England’s east coast closed in 2017 but was reopened last winter by owner Centrica following Westminster’s updated energy drive.

It was swiftly filled to its target of 30 billion cubic feet, with the energy firm now suggesting further investment could see it operate for a further 40 years.

dCarbonX will be hoping for similar strategic backing for its plans.

Founded by upstream oil and gas executives John O’Sullivan, Tony O’Reilly and Angus McCoss – who between them have worked for major industry players such as Shell, Tullow, Eni, Chrysaor and Chevron – the firm is already working with Ireland’s ESB to evaluate several projects in the UK and Ireland.

In November 2021, dCarbonX also established a strategic alliance with Italian gas and infrastructure company Snam, who is now the company’s main corporate shareholder.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts