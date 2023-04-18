NSTA awards Morecambe storage licence to dCarbonX

An error occurred. Please try again.

Subsurface storage start-up dCarbonX has secured a gas storage licence for the depleted Bains field off the west coast of England.

Regulator North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) announced on Tuesday that it had offered the firm a 10-year licence to store gas in the Bains field, which lies east of the Morecambe fields in the East Irish Sea.

Based in London and Dublin, dCarbonX is looking to build a portfolio of “energy transition assets” in Ireland and the UK with a focus on hydrogen storage and carbon capture and sequestration (CCS).

It currently plans to develop Bains for gas storage through the drilling of new wells, with a view to developing sufficient storage capacity for three to four days’ worth of UK supply.

Further regulatory approvals are required before any gas storage operations can commence, NSTA noted, but said first injection could come as soon as 2028.

dCarbonX has been approached for comment.

The field is named after John Bains, who discovered gas in Morecambe Bay in 1972. Located around 17 miles west of Blackpool, it started production in 2002 with output totalling more than 46 billion cubic feet over its lifetime.

Formerly tied back to Spirit Energy’s South Morecambe platform, the field was shuttered for decommissioning in 2018.

It comes amid ongoing pressure for the UK to shore up its storage capacity in the wake of soaring gas prices.

The Rough facility on England’s east coast closed in 2017 but was reopened last winter by owner Centrica following Westminster’s updated energy drive.

It was swiftly filled to its target of 30 billion cubic feet, with the energy firm now suggesting further investment could see it operate for a further 40 years.

dCarbonX will be hoping for similar strategic backing for its plans.

Founded by upstream oil and gas executives John O’Sullivan, Tony O’Reilly and Angus McCoss – who between them have worked for major industry players such as Shell, Tullow, Eni, Chrysaor and Chevron – the firm is already working with Ireland’s ESB to evaluate several projects in the UK and Ireland.

In November 2021, dCarbonX also established a strategic alliance with Italian gas and infrastructure company Snam, who is now the company’s main corporate shareholder.