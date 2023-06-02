Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Antler Global wins Equatorial Guinea block

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/06/2023, 11:41 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Vice President ViceEquatorial Guinea VP and Antler Global's Paul Haywood celebrate signing of EG-08 licence
Antler Global has signed a deal to acquire Block EG-08 with Equatorial Guinea's GEPetrol. Picture shows; Officials from Equatorial Guinea and Antler Global. Malabo. Supplied by Vice President Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue Twitter account Date; 31/05/2023

Antler Global has signed a deal to acquire Block EG-08 with Equatorial Guinea’s GEPetrol.

Antler director Paul Heywood was in Malabo this week for the signing ceremony, which was also attended by Vice President Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Antonio Oburu Ondo, formerly head of GEPetrol, signed the contract.

Antler Global signs contract on EG-08 in Equatorial Guinea © Supplied by Vice President Vice
Picture shows; Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Antonio Oburu Ondo and Antler Global’s Paul Haywood. Malabo. Supplied by Vice President Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue Twitter account Date; 31/05/2023

The vice president welcomed the deal with Antler, saying it was a based on “win-win principles”. The aim, he said, is to make the country’s oil sector more profitable.

Nguema Obiang Mangue invited companies to continue investing in Equatorial Guinea, calling for more oil and gas production. Ahora EG reported the vice president as saying Antler would have “his full support” to drive forward projects in Equatorial Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea has offered the block before, via licence rounds, including during the 2019 offer. The area is to the east of Bioko island, north of Chevron’s Alen and Aseng fields.

Antler Global was incorporated in September 2019 and has one director, Block Energy CEO Paul Haywood. The CEO has not yet responded to a request for comment on plans for Equatorial Guinea.

