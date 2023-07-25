Sasol commissions Mozambique facility, despite SA headwinds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Sasol commissions Mozambique facility, despite SA headwinds

In the meantime, Sasol warned of “continued pricing and demand volatility” to come.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/07/2023, 2:43 pm
Sasol has begun seeking a contractor to carry out work on its PSA licence in Mozambique, which will supply gas to the CTT plant.
Sasol's work in Mozambique. Source: Sasol

Sasol has commissioned its gas facility in Mozambique on its Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), the company announced this morning.

Work on the facility was within cost and schedule targets, despite Tropical Storm Freddy. For it to begin official operations, Sasol requires approval from the Mozambique regulator.

The South African petrochemical company said its drilling had been successful, increasing its well inventory from 19 to 24. It also reported a gas discovery in PT5-C, in southern Mozambique, which provides “closer integration to our existing facility”.

Production in Mozambique is at the upper end of Sasol’s guidance of 111-114 billion cubic feet. Output is up 2% over last year, driven by additional wells.

However, gas sales into South Africa were lower by 3% year on year, as a result of lower customer demand.

Mozambique approved Sasol’s field development plan in September 2020. The board took the final investment decision (FID), valuing the project at $760 million, in February 2021.

The company has said the project will provide gas sales to Central Termica de Temane (CTT) and Sasol South Africa.

The recent quarter marked the end of Sasol’s financial year. The company has warned of uncertainty ahead in the global and petrochemical markets for the 2024 year. Eskom and Transnet face challenges in South Africa, in addition to trucking safety worries.

Within the last week, Sasol submitted gas price requests to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA). In its application, the company said it had invested more than $300mn in Mozambique gas supplies to maintain supply to 2026.

Prices need to “increase dramatically”, the company argued. In the 2022 financial year it charged 68.39 rand ($3.88) per GJ. The company applied for a price of 120 rand ($6.82) from July 2023, while NERSA said this was excessive.

The regulator should take into account the risks Sasol bears, the company said, and incentives to develop new resources. Should the price not be sufficiently attractive to sell to third parties, Sasol continued, it could convert the gas into other products at its own facilities.

The Competition Commission also took umbrage at Sasol’s pricing plans this month. The commission said Sasol had been charging too high prices for nearly 10 years. The case has been sent to the Competition Tribunal.

