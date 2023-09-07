Namibia sees transition “war” threaten Venus, Graff developments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Namibia sees transition “war” threaten Venus, Graff developments

“Unless Namibia puts together a narrative to win the energy transition war, [the country’s] oil will remain in the ground.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/09/2023, 3:27 pm
A ruined ship amid crashing waves
Namibia's Skeleton Coast

While discussion of the energy transition often attempts to make space for hydrocarbons, the lines drawn in Namibia are stark.

“There is a war we need to fight: the energy transition agenda,” Namibia petroleum commissioner Maggy Shino told a committee meeting yesterday. “Unless Namibia puts together a narrative to win the energy transition war, [the country’s] oil will remain in the ground.”

The energy transition agenda, she said, directed at developing countries calls for them “to keep the oil in the ground, only use renewable energy”.

Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo also called for Namibia to capture the opportunity currently available.

During COP26, he noted, banks had made a number of statements about moving away from hydrocarbons. “The window is starting to close, we need to know this is happening,” he said.

Alweendo was talking in response to suggestions that Namibia take a greater stake in its licences. Namcor typically has a 10% carried stake in its exploration blocks.

Should the government act to increase that stake, he said, it would need to ensure such a move would not deter investors.

Shino highlighted the discoveries made in the Orange Basin. Chevron drilled the first successful discovery offshore in the basin in 1973, on the Kudu gas field.

This field has languished for some time but there are now plans to begin producing in 2026, Shino said. This would involve a pipeline onshore and a power plant in Luderitz.

Namibia would take around 250 MW of power for local needs, allowing it to export 600 MW to South Africa.

Shino said the decision to build in Luderitz was driven by a desire to maximise the use of infrastructure. There are plans for a green hydrogen plant there, she said. Bringing natural gas onshore will allow Namibia to also produce blue hydrogen, which it can then export to the world market.

Venus, Graff

Following the Kudu discovery, the next success came in 2022. Namibia estimates Shell’s Graff discovery holds 100-200 million barrels of light oil, Shino said, with Jonker expected to hold 250-300mn barrels.

Namibian officials estimate TotalEnergies’ Venus discovery, meanwhile, at more than 1 billion barrels of oil.

All these discoveries are far from shore. The Shell finds are 250 and 270 km respectively from land, while Venus is 300 km.

“Only one field in the world is producing at the depth of Venus – and that is 100 metres less than in Namibia,” Shino said. Venus would be “the deepest water production in the world. In 3 km of water and another 3 km of sediment.”

The commissioner also cautioned over the Total and Shell finds. Kudu has been fully appraised, but Venus and Graff have not.

“Four drilling rigs are now working on [determining] the extent of these fields and if this oil will flow to the surface at commercially viable rates. We will only know the results in the next eight to 12 months. This is ongoing.”

