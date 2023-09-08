Targeting Congolese exploration, Greenpeace pursues insurers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Targeting Congolese exploration, Greenpeace pursues insurers

The report finds that coverage for the oil blocks would be “prohibitively expensive” for any winning companies. Congo lacks the capacity domestically to provide insurance.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
08/09/2023, 2:39 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Office of the PrimeMan in hard hat addresses reporters
Picture shows; Prime Minister Sama Lukonde. Kinshasa. Supplied by Office of the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo Date; 14/10/2021

Amid its efforts to prevent oil exploration in Congo Kinshasa, Greenpeace has found a new target: insurance companies.

Prevent insurance companies from providing coverage for E&P, the thinking goes, prevents explorers from taking the plunge.

Greenpeace Africa, with Insure our Future, Reclaim Finance and Urgewald, published a report, “Blood oil”, focused on this aspect.

Should insurance and reinsurance companies follow through with their commitments to ESG, costs for oil companies will increase.

“Our analysis shows that the biggest insurers and reinsurers are reluctant to underwrite and lend essential support to such disastrous neocolonial extraction,” said Greenpeace Africa Congo Basin international lead Irene Wabiwa.

The report finds that coverage for the oil blocks would be “prohibitively expensive” for any winning companies. Congo lacks the capacity domestically to provide insurance.

Seven of the 20 largest insurance companies have explicitly excluded oil exploration and production in Congo. Greenpeace named them as Allianz, Axa, Chubb, Generali, Munich Re, Talanx Primary Insurance Group and Zurich.

The report also named the four big reinsurance companies that have stepped back from the market. These are Munich Re, Hannover Re, Swiss Re and SCOR.

Greenpeace named Perenco as one company that would see an impact from reinsurance costs.

Insure Our Future’s Lindsay Keenan said insurance, or reinsurance, companies seeking “short-term profit at the expense of the world’s climate … would be accomplice in crime with the companies bidding for oil”.

The groups published the Blood oil report shortly before a large reinsurance event launches in Monaco. Greenpeace said it, and other campaigners, would be there to push insurers not to support oil and gas developments in Congo Kinshasa.

According to the schedule, bids for the Lake Tanganyika blocks are due from September 15 to October 13, while the Lake Albert blocks are due October 30 to December 11.

Consent and net zero

The NGOs have said that 13 of the blocks overlap with protected areas and national parks.

A recurring question flagged by the Blood oil report was whether the communities living on the designated blocks had given their free, prior and informed consent to exploration. Without this, some insurers such as AXIS said they would not provide insurance, in line with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

One problem flagged by Greenpeace was statements from Swiss Re, for instance. The reinsurance company will not provide coverage for companies without a 2050 net zero goal.

This could allow it to provide cover to companies that have made such pledges. Greenpeace said that it would not see any company working in the country in this way to be aligned to such a goal.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts