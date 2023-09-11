Ghana president commissions Tullow’s Jubilee extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Ghana president commissions Tullow’s Jubilee extension

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/09/2023, 12:08 pm Updated: 11/09/2023, 12:10 pm
© Supplied by Ghana's presidencyPresident Akufo-Addo commissions Tullow Oil's Jubilee South East
Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has officially launched Tullow Oil's Jubilee South East project. Picture shows; The Jubilee South East commissioning. Ghana. Supplied by Ghana's presidency Date; 08/09/2023

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has officially launched Tullow Oil’s (LON:TLW) Jubilee South East project.

The company announced the start of production from the Jubilee extension in mid-July. Within three days, the addition of the two extra wells had propelled Jubilee over the 100,000 barrel per day mark.

Akufo-Addo paid tribute on September 8 to the companies involved in the work.

President Akufo-Addo has officially commissioned Jubilee South East © Supplied by Ghana's presidency
President Akufo-Addo on Tullow’s FPSO

It demonstrated “exceptional commitment in making this achievement possible. It is truly a moment of joy for us all, a testament to what collaboration and strategic partnerships can do.”

The president put the project price tag at $1 billion, with the aim of maintaining production from Jubilee at 100,000 bpd by the end of the year.

“This triumph augments our confidence in other prospects across the nation,” he said. He singled out the potential of further investments in Tullow’s TEN project.

“The TEN field, rich with substantial natural gas reserves, is pivotal to our nation’s gas production and the stability of our power sector in the coming years.”

Ghana is committed to making progress on the gas sales agreement between Tullow, partners and government.

Local employment

Akufo-Addo highlighted the role of local content in the energy sector. The aim, he said, was that local Ghanaians would be able to “participate fully in the industry”.

In order to do this, Ghana will “strengthen all training vehicles”, he said, such as the Accelerated Oil and Gas Capacity Building Programme.

President Akufo-Addo celebrating the Jubilee South East project © Supplied by Ghana's presidency
President Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians must have “the relevant certification to become competitive, and play a fuller role in the industry. That fuller role will be most effectively anchored when we ensure Ghanaian equity participation in the upstream development of our oil and gas resources.”

Ghana passed a local content law in 2013 and amended the rules in 2022.

Other partners in the Jubilee project include Ghana National Petroleum Co. (GNPC), Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS), Jubilee Oil Holdings and PetroSA.

