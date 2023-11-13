Ice signs up former Total block offshore Cote d’Ivoire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Ice signs up former Total block offshore Cote d’Ivoire

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/11/2023, 4:06 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Deep Value DrillerDrill ship with red hull in blue sea
Picture shows; Deep Value Driller.

A domestic Ivoirian company, Ice Oil & Gas, has signed a licence to explore a block offshore, previously held by TotalEnergies.

Ice signed a production-sharing agreement (PSA) today on CI-705. The company reported the block covers 2,289 square km and is offshore Grand Lahou. Water depths on the area are up to 2,500 metres.

The exploration licence will run for seven years, Ice said, and it has committed to investing at least $40 million. It has a 90% stake in the area, while Petroci has 10%.

“Our expertise in the oil industry and our knowledge of the Ivorian sedimentary basin in particular were decisive in the award of this block,” said Ice CEO Philippe N’da.

“This contract marks a significant first step in our strategy to develop our exploration portfolio. We look forward to exploring this block and initiating geological and geophysical studies in this high-potential area.”

Ice said it had signed the PSA “after several months of negotiations”. The agreement is part of the company’s vision for energy autonomy in Cote d’Ivoire and West Africa.

On the hunt

A group of local professionals founded Ice in 2022. The company expressed its interest in CI-705 in December 2022 and the government approved the agreement in September this year.

Three wells have been drilled on the licence, including one in 2021. These wells did not find any hydrocarbons.

TotalEnergies drilled the Barracuda-1 exploration well in August 2021. After disappointing results, it relinquished all three of its blocks, CI-605, CI-706 and CI-705.

Ice president Jacques N’da worked for Petroci for more than 35 years, with work including the gas prospecting with Foxtrot. Philippe N’da has a background in seismic acquisition. He began his career as a credit analyst.

Murphy Oil entered Cote d’Ivoire in the summer, signing contracts for CI-102, CI-103, CI-502, CI-531 and CI-709.

Most of the recent activity in Cote d’Ivoire has focused on the country’s offshore in the east. CI-705 is further to the west.

